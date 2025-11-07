Neymar to join Angel Di Maria in Argentine league? Brazilian star sparks strong reaction: ‘It made me laugh’

Neymar has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, both at club and international level. With less than two months left on his contract with Santos, the forward’s future remains unclear. In that context, rumors surfaced about a potential signing for an Argentine club where Angel Di Maria plays.

In recent days, Neymar has been linked with Rosario Central, the top-performing team in Argentina’s league during 2025. That’s where Di Maria currently plays — he came through the club’s youth ranks as a teenager and, after an extensive career in Europe that included stints at Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, returned this summer to lead the team.

Central’s strong campaign, combined with the presence of the World Cup winner with Argentina, fueled speculation about Neymar’s possible arrival. The Brazilian star was Di Maria’s teammate at PSG between 2017 and 2022, a period in which they won 12 titles together, including four Ligue 1 trophies.

The Argentine club currently sits atop the 2025 standings and has already qualified for the upcoming playoffs. That success has also guaranteed them a place in the 2026 Copa Libertadores, prompting talk that they could look to strengthen their squad to mount a serious title run.

Di Maria remains Rosario Central’s biggest star and has impressed in his return to Argentina, scoring seven goals in 14 matches. Another standout performer is Alejo Veliz, the former Tottenham Hotspur striker who also returned to the club this summer after his spell in Europe.

Could Neymar really join Rosario Central?

Rumors of Neymar’s possible arrival reached Rosario Central head coach Ariel Holan, who gave a blunt response when asked about the idea of the Brazilian forward joining his team anytime soon. “On one hand, it made me laugh, but on the other, it bothers me,” said the Argentine coach during a press conference this week.

“I don’t know why people spread such nonsense that ends up taking hold. It’s become a habit to make people believe things that aren’t true,” Ariel continued, clearly frustrated by the reports linking his club with the former Barcelona and PSG star.

Finally, Holan made it clear that Rosario Central will not pursue a move for Neymar. “The club could never operate within the financial range of a player like Neymar,” the coach explained. “These kinds of things shouldn’t distract us.”

Neymar’s delicate situation at Santos

While these rumors swirl, Neymar is facing a worrying situation with Santos. On Thursday, the team lost 2–0 to Palmeiras in a match where the forward was left out of the squad as a precaution due to his physical condition.

With that result, Santos dropped to 17th place in the Brasileirao standings, sitting in the relegation zone just one point behind Vitoria, who are currently safe. The good news for Neymar is that his team has a game in hand, meaning they still control their own fate in the fight to avoid relegation.