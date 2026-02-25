Vinicius vs. Gianluca Prestianni: What sanctions could Benfica and Argentina player face? Potential punishments if found guilty of racism revealed

Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni find themselves at the center of a storm that has shaken European soccer at its highest level. As Real Madrid prepares for a decisive Champions League night and Benfica fights to stay alive in the tie, the spotlight has shifted from tactics and goals to a far more serious issue.

The first leg in Lisbon had been evenly contested. Real Madrid found the breakthrough through Vinicius, whose decisive strike gave the Spanish giant a narrow advantage. Benfica, however, remained firmly in contention, trailing by just one goal heading into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu. But the narrative changed dramatically in the aftermath of that match.

Following Vinicius’ complaint of racial abuse, UEFA stepped in swiftly. The governing body issued a provisional one-match suspension to Prestianni, ruling him out of the return leg in Madrid while a formal investigation continues.

According to official communication, the sanction was imposed for “a clear violation of Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations relating to discriminatory behaviour.” Article 14 addresses offenses against human dignity, including racist insults based on race, color, ethnic origin, or religion.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

The incident reportedly occurred after Vinicius scored the winning goal in Lisbon. Los Blancos players briefly left the pitch in protest after the Brazilian alerted referee François Letexier. Teammates, including Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold, were said to have voiced their support for Vinicius. UEFA’s concern extends beyond the individual case. European soccer officials reportedly fear that the continuation of the scandal could damage the image of the Champions League itself.

Prestianni’s defense and counter-accusations

The controversy deepened when reports emerged that Prestianni admitted to using discriminatory language, but not racist language. According to The Times, the Argentine allegedly told UEFA investigators that he used a homophobic slur, claiming he had covered his shirt with his mouth during the altercation.

If confirmed, that admission could still carry severe consequences. Under UEFA regulations, discriminatory language, whether racist or homophobic, can result in a ban of up to 10 matches.

Prestianni’s defense is also expected to argue that he was responding to insults from Vinicius, reportedly accusing the Brazilian of mocking his height by calling him a “dwarf.” However, as noted in reports, Article 14 does not cover physical characteristics such as height, meaning Vinicius is unlikely to face punishment under current regulations.

What are the possible consequences for Prestianni?

However, if UEFA investigators ultimately confirm racist abuse, the consequences could be severe and potentially career-altering. According to Spanish newspaper Marca, under Article 14, Prestianni could face:

A minimum 10-match suspension , or even a longer ban from European competitions.

, or even a longer ban from European competitions. Significant financial penalties.

Mandatory anti-racism education or community service.

Beyond UEFA sanctions, contractual consequences could follow. There is precedent for clubs terminating contracts in confirmed cases of racism. While not automatic, Benfica could invoke moral clauses within Prestianni’s deal if findings are conclusive.

However, Benfica has made it clear that it stands by its player while the investigation unfolds. Internally, alternatives such as fines, temporary suspensions, or rehabilitation measures could be considered if wrongdoing is established. For now, Prestianni remains suspended but not convicted. The investigation is ongoing, with statements being collected from multiple players amid a lack of conclusive video or audio evidence.

