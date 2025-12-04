Neymar sends clear message to Carlo Ancelotti: Timeless Santos hat-trick rekindles 2026 World Cup hopes (VIDEO)

For months, the storyline around Neymar seemed irreversible: declining form, constant injuries, and the looming fear that Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil’s national team manager, might leave him out of the 2026 World Cup entirely. Yet just when it looked like his Santos return was spiraling downward, the forward produced a performance that revived hope. Something extraordinary happened in Santos’ latest league match, something that has pushed both club and superstar back into the spotlight.

Neymar’s emotional return to the Santos first team in January was supposed to be a homecoming that reignited his fading flame. Instead, it became a symbol of struggle. The Brazilian forward had been grappling with inconsistent performances, fan frustration, and a team drowning in crisis.

His downturn was stark, as his side—one of the most storied clubs in Brazil—was embroiled in severe administrative and financial turmoil. The results reflected it: winless in five matches, deep in the relegation zone, and staring at a disastrous return to the Brazilian Serie B.

And Neymar was not helping. His explosiveness had faded, his creativity dulled, and injuries were once again limiting him. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti made his stance clear: he would only consider the 33-year-old veteran for the World Cup if he returned to elite standards. “He has to be at 100%… I need to choose players who are at 100%,” the manager told reporters. The message was unmistakable. Everything seemed to point toward a broken dream. Then everything changed in a matter of a few weeks.

What exactly happened during the match was spectacular enough to reshape the narrative. At last, in the second half against Juventude, Neymar delivered the type of brilliance many thought he had lost forever. In the 54th minute, he burst into life, finishing off a move started by Guilherme. Six minutes later, he struck again during a vicious counterattack, and by the 68th minute, he completed the moment he—and Santos—desperately needed.

The former Barcelona and PSG star scored a historic hat-trick, his first since April 2022, igniting Santos’ season and reigniting his World Cup hopes. Diaz won the penalty; Neymar buried it. And with it, he buried months of doubt. The Peixe—lifeless for weeks—came alive. A 3-0 victory, a leap to 14th place, and control of their destiny on the final matchday.

All delivered by a man who was playing through severe knee pain. ESPN Brasil confirmed he will likely need surgery. Yet his form has surged: five goals and one assist in his last four matches, the kind of run that forces even skeptical managers to take notice.

Santos saved, future uncertain — and Ancelotti’s eyes are now on him

Even after the performance of the season, Neymar kept his future open. “I don’t know, honestly,” he told Amazon Prime. “I want to finish the season and the Brasileiro first.” But he made one thing clear: “My wish is always for Santos to come first.”

Next comes Cruzeiro—a match that will define Santos’ survival and determine whether this late resurgence becomes a miracle. For Ancelotti, the dilemma grows sharper. Neymar is injured, aging, and inconsistent—but also Brazil’s top scorer, a generational talent, and now a man who can still change games by himself.