Alongside Lionel Messi, coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino was able to take Inter Miami to the next level in the league. However, on Tuesday the club announced his departure after one year and a half in the position. In his final press conference, Martino shared insights into his relationship with Messi during their time together in the MLS.

In the press conference arranged for Friday, Martino was asked about the experience in coaching Messi in the twilight of his career, and the Argentine reflected on how this period differed from their previous collaborations.

“The truth is, I believe that out of the three opportunities we’ve had to work together, this has probably been the year and a half where we’ve been the closest, with much more frequent and direct contact. It also has to do with the stage of his career, everything he was achieving with the Argentina national team, the peace he was experiencing, and his growth as a professional,” Martino answered to the media.

Martino concluded by emphasizing that their partnership at Inter Miami was the most fulfilling of their shared ventures: “We found ourselves at a good moment for both of us and maintained very close contact throughout this year and a half. In this sense, I feel it was the best period of the three stages we’ve shared: Barcelona, the Argentina national team, and now Inter Miami.”

Leaked information before official announcement

Martino revealed that Inter Miami executives Jorge Mas and Raul Sanllehi, along with Messi, were the first to learn of his decision. However, the news leaked to the team before he could officially inform the players.

“Five or six days after the elimination, I met with Raul, spoke with Leo, and with Jorge. They were the first three to know about the news, and everything was going well until Tuesday, when I still hadn’t spoken with the players, but by the time I went to talk to them, it was something they already knew,” he said, referring to the moment the information about his departure was leaked.

Martino took the decision before the playoff games

Martino disclosed that his decision to leave was made before the playoffs began, catching many by surprise given the team’s trajectory and the upcoming preseason starting January 10. However, he kept the decision private to avoid distractions during crucial matches.

“I definitely made the decision before the first playoff game. Of course, no one, not even my coaching staff, knew about this final decision. We had three games to play—although we aimed for fewer with Atlanta—and I didn’t want there to be any distractions,” admitted the coach.

Martino concluded by clarifying that the decision had no impact on the team’s playoff performance. Whether the outcome against Atlanta United had been positive or negative, he planned to announce his departure during the international break to provide the club with adequate time to prepare for the next season.