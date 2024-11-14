As Santos prepares for the upcoming 2025 season, there is intense speculation about the possible return of one of Brazil’s most beloved stars—Neymar. While Neymar’s ongoing challenges in the Saudi Pro League at Al-Hilal raise doubts about his future, Santos President Marcelo Teixeira recently hinted at the potential for Neymar to come back to his roots. This has fueled excitement and mystery surrounding whether Santos will pursue a plan to bring the forward back home.

Currently, the Peixe is navigating through significant roster changes and financial adjustments, including preliminary talks with former Santos player Gabigol. Although Neymar’s return is surrounded by mystery, Teixeira’s words have certainly kept fans on edge about what 2025 may hold.

The Brazilian’s recent time at Al-Hilal has been fraught with setbacks. The 32-year-old forward moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabia in the summer of 2023, but the journey has been far from smooth. Not long after his arrival, he suffered a severe ACL injury while playing for Brazil, an injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. Though he briefly returned to the field this season, he soon suffered another setback, this time facing another four-to-six-week hiatus due to injury.

His situation has led to rumors about a potential contract termination with Al-Hilal as early as January 2025. If this happens, it could set the stage for a return to Santos, where the club’s iconic relationship with Neymar began nearly 15 years ago. While speculation also ties Neymar to a possible move to Inter Miami to reunite with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Teixeira emphasized that the doors at Santos would “always be left open” for him.

“You can see his joy; he himself says he is at home here,” Teixeira commented to ESPN, adding that Neymar’s happiness in Santos could provide him with an ideal environment to prepare for the next World Cup.

Santos’ strategic plan and Teixeira’s hints

Marcelo Teixeira’s recent interview with ESPN SportsCenter provided further clues about Santos’ strategies for the 2025 season. Teixeira also addressed criticism from Santos coach Fabio Carille, who suggested the club’s planning for next year is behind schedule. Responding to these concerns, Teixeira assured that Santos has been working cautiously, creating both Plan A and Plan B scenarios for players and budget adjustments. He emphasized, “We won’t take steps we cannot fulfill.”

This cautious approach has extended to discussions with Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol‘, whose future at Flamengo remains uncertain. Santos has reportedly extended an official proposal to Gabigol, hoping to leverage his connection to the club where he began his professional career. If this comes through, Gabigol’s presence could bring depth and experience to Santos’ squad, although Teixeira acknowledged that competition from Cruzeiro is fierce. He noted, however, that Santos’ main priority is securing a stable and well-rounded team structure as they return to Serie A competition.

Teixeira was measured in his comments about Neymar, revealing that the club is actively monitoring his situation. But he resisted making promises or setting dates. “We can’t come out publicly saying that it will happen in January or June. Right now, the fact is that anything can happen,” Teixeira noted, alluding to potential developments without committing to specifics.

Could Neymar return? Santos’ grand vision emotional appeal

Santos’ management appears deeply committed to maintaining ties with Neymar. Teixeira highlighted the enduring relationship between the club and Neymar’s family. “This is a marriage that worked out perfectly,” he said, referring to Neymar’s early days at Santos. “It’s not just for Santos fans; it’s for the global football community.”

For the ex-Barcelona and PSG star, a return to Santos offers an opportunity to reconnect with his roots, perhaps even strengthening his form and readiness for future international tournaments. Teixeira believes that coming back to Brazil could reignite Neymar’s passion and enhance his focus. “A happy Neymar is a transformative factor. I believe if this occurs, it may serve as the best preparation for the World Cup.”

However, Teixeira emphasized that Santos would respect the natural evolution of Neymar’s situation with Al-Hilal, noting, “A potential separation from Al-Hilal, should that happen, I believe it would open the door for Neymar’s return to Brazilian football.” He hinted that Santos has plans in place to make this dream possible if circumstances align.