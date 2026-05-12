Carlo Ancelotti praises Neymar’s fitness progress, insists on ‘no pressure’ regarding Brazil World Cup roster

Neymar’s potential inclusion in Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad has become the flashpoint of sports debate across South America. With less than a month until the tournament kicks off, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has lauded the Santos star’s recent progress but made it clear he feels “no pressure” to include the veteran forward on his final 26-man list.

Lingering fitness concerns have forced Ancelotti to omit Neymar from recent international windows, meaning the legendary attacker hasn’t suited up for Brazil national team since suffering a devastating ACL injury in October 2023. However, a vocal contingent of fans and teammates has aggressively lobbied for his return, putting the Italian manager in a delicate position where sentimental value and match fitness are at odds.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Ancelotti acknowledged the forward’s recovery while emphasizing that a final decision is still pending: “When you have to choose, you have to consider many things. Neymar is an important player for this country because of the talent he has always shown. But he has had problems ​and is working hard to recover. He has improved a lot recently and is playing regularly. It is, obviously, not ⁠such an easy decision for me. We have to weigh up the pros and cons carefully.“

While Ancelotti took the initial step of naming Neymar to the preliminary roster, he remains cautiously optimistic about the playmaker’s 2026 form. “He has improved his fitness a lot in recent matches. He has played some very good matches lately. His fitness has improved. He can maintain a high intensity in a match. But there are matches and matches,” he stated.

Neymar Jr. of Santos

Since recovering from knee surgery in late 2025, Neymar has logged 13 appearances for Santos in 2026, tallying six goals and three assists. Most notably, between April 28 and May 10, Neymar featured in three out of four Santos games, scoring twice and logging 262 minutes, which are encouraging numbers for the demands of a World Cup schedule.

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Ancelotti refuses to bow to outside influence

Raphinha, Casemiro, Lamine Yamal, and even Lionel Messi have recently joined a growing list of global stars eager to see Neymar suit up for the 2026 World Cup, backed by unwavering support from the Brazilian faithful. While Carlo Ancelotti has been repeatedly pressed for answers, his stance remains unchanged: if Neymar is fit, he will play.

The Italian tactician doubled down on his independence, insisting that the final roster will be his and his alone: “I haven’t been pressured by anyone to ​call up Neymar. I have complete autonomy. The decision will be 100% professional. I will only take into account how he is performing as a footballer. Nothing else.“

While Ancelotti respects the immense affection for Neymar within the locker room, he is confident that his final decision, whatever it may be, won’t fracture the team’s chemistry. “I think it’s normal for the players to express their opinion. I’m grateful to everyone who has given me advice; I thank you all. But ultimately, the right person to make this decision, the one best placed to do so, is me,” he stated.

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