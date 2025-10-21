Brazil World Cup winner slams Neymar over career and injuries: ‘He’s not a role model for anyone’

Neymar’s ongoing struggles with injuries have been one of the main concerns for the Brazil national team. The star forward last appeared for the Seleção in October 2023 and hasn’t returned since. Now, with Santos hovering near the relegation zone, a World Cup winner with the Canarinha has taken aim at the forward’s career choices, saying bluntly: “He’s not a role model for anyone.”

Brazil, the nation with the most World Cup titles in history, has produced countless legends over the decades. One of them is Emerson Leão, the goalkeeper who was part of Brazil’s 1970 World Cup–winning squad. Leão has now directed sharp criticism toward one of the current icons of the Verde-Amarela.

In an interview with CNN, Leão spoke out about Neymar’s current situation, addressing his influence on teammates and future generations: “He’s not a role model for anyone. He started his career as a wonderful star. I remember a day I played against Santos. I walked past him and said, ‘Look, kid, we’re going to need you at the World Cup. Take care of yourself.’ And that’s exactly what he doesn’t do.”

The World Cup winner went on to acknowledge Neymar’s undeniable talent but questioned his off-field discipline and preparation. “I think one thing depends on the other: the man off the field and the man on it,” he stated. “He hasn’t stopped playing football, but he no longer has the same energy as before because he’s not physically prepared. So what happens? Injuries and problems,” he added.

Neymar of Santos leaves field injured.

Leão concluded by expressing doubt that Neymar can still be the solution for Brazil heading into the 2026 World Cup: “I don’t see him solving our issues anymore. His best days are behind him. In his mind, when he’s about to make a move, he knows what to do — but he can’t do it anymore. He no longer has the same muscle reaction or training rhythm. He’s not the same player. It’s useless.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also World Cup 2030 format expansion under scrutiny: Brazil and Argentina reportedly not aligned

Since returning to Santos in February 2025, Neymar has appeared in 21 matches, scoring six goals and providing three assists. However, he’s also missed 15 games due to injuries, and with his latest setback, that number is set to rise. Santos currently sit just one spot above the relegation zone, a position that threatens to further damage the club’s legacy, even with “O Príncipe” back in the squad.

Will Neymar return to Brazil’s national team in November?

Brazil received a harsh reality check during the October international window, when Japan pulled off a 3–2 comeback that sent shockwaves through the squad. With the November break approaching, questions remain about whether Neymar will be fit to make his long-awaited return to the national team in 2025.

The forward is currently sidelined with a quadriceps injury, specifically in the rectus femoris of his right thigh, and is expected to resume training in early November. Under that timeline, the Brazilian star could be available by mid-November, though some reports suggest he may not return until December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brazil’s European tour will see the team face Senegal on November 15 and Tunisia on November 18. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has already made it clear that Neymar will only be called up if he’s fully fit — not at “70 or 80 percent.” With less than a month before kickoff, it appears increasingly unlikely that the former Barcelona and PSG star will make his long-awaited comeback before 2026.