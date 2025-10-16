Trending topics:
Milan making waves in Serie A: Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric at the heart of club’s landmark $108 million record deal

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luka Modric (L) and Christian Pulisic (R) of AC Milan.
© AC Milan/X and Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesLuka Modric (L) and Christian Pulisic (R) of AC Milan.

The bright lights of San Siro have a new glow — not just from the electric soccer of Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric, but from the announcement of a landmark deal that cements Milan’s position at the top of Italian soccer, both on and off the pitch. The Croatian veteran and the American star, representing two generations of excellence, are now the faces of Milan’s most important financial breakthrough in years.

While Pulisic continues to lead the Serie A scoring charts, Modric’s timeless presence at age 40 has injected wisdom and composure into Massimiliano Allegri’s side. Together, the duo embodies the club’s balance of experience and energy — a fitting image for a club that has just sealed a deal that will shape its future for the next decade.

When Modric arrived from Real Madrid in the summer, few expected how seamlessly he would fit into the rhythm of the Rossoneri’s game. His calm authority has helped elevate a young squad brimming with attacking talent, especially Pulisic, whose explosive form has been one of Serie A’s biggest stories this season.

The bond between the two goes beyond soccer. “Only the passport is Croatian,” the 27-year-old forward once joked when Modric asked about his family’s roots on the Croatian island of Olib. It was a lighthearted exchange that captured the warmth between the pair — and one that has since evolved into mutual respect on and off the pitch. Their chemistry is not only symbolic of Milan’s renewed spirit but also crucial to its brand — something the club capitalized on perfectly in its latest global campaign.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with his teammate Luka Modric

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring his team’s third goal with his teammate Luka Modric

Milan secures historic $108 million partnership

In a major announcement this week, Milan confirmed the renewal of its partnership with Emirates Airlines, extending one of soccer’s most iconic collaborations for another five years. The agreement, worth roughly $108 million, ensures Emirates remains both the Principal Partner and Official Airline Partner of the Rossoneri through 2030.

The partnership, which began in 2007, has been central to Milan’s global identity. In a promotional video unveiling the renewal, Modric and Pulisic took center stage, joined by Rafael Leão and Adrien Rabiot, showcasing Milan’s blend of experience and star power. The visuals — alternating between matchday glory and behind-the-scenes moments — emphasize the shared values of ambition, excellence, and global connection.

The Emirates logo has graced Milan’s kit since 2010, becoming one of the most recognizable symbols in the sport. Under the new terms, the airline will reportedly increase its annual contribution to over $38 million per season, giving the Red and Blacks the most valuable shirt sponsorship in Serie A.

In many ways, Modric and Pulisic symbolize what Milan and Emirates stand for: heritage meeting innovation. The Croatian legend represents experience and prestige, while the American forward embodies the next generation of global soccer influence.

