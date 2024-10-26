U.S. Soccer has announced that a new documentary about the USMNT is coming to HBO Max.

The federation, along with the U.S. National Soccer Team Players Association, HBO, and production company Park Stories, are currently working on the film.

Park Stories generally focuses on creating documentaries surrounding premier athletes and sports brands. The company has previously helped produce original content involving Zion Williamson, Sha’Carri Richardson, and current USMNT star Tyler Adams.

The talented midfielder has unfortunately only managed to play four total matches for Bournemouth so far since moving to the Cherries in 2023.

HBO crews have been working on the doc since 2022

The upcoming documentary series will follow the USMNT as they prepare for the 2026 World Cup. While the tournament is now less than two years away, production crews have apparently been following the team since 2022. This came immediately after the previous World Cup in Qatar.

The USMNT endured a mediocre showing at the tournament in the Middle East. After finishing second in their group, the Stars and Stripes were emphatically knocked out of the competition by the Netherlands.

Haji Wright scored the lone goal for the Americans in the 3-1 defeat in Al-Rayyan.

Nevertheless, the Americans will look to improve in the next World Cup tournament on home soil. Cities across Canada, Mexico, and the United States will co-host the competition in the summer of 2026.

11 of the 16 venues, however, are in America. This means that the USMNT should play most of their matches on their own turf.

In the meantime, the USMNT will play a host of friendlies and official matches before the 2026 tournament. They are next set to face Jamaica twice in the 2024/25 CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals in November.

Doc will give an unprecedented view of USMNT under Pochettino

HBO’s documentary will also give some interesting insight into the USMNT’s life under new manager Mauricio Pochettino. U.S. Soccer managed to surprisingly grab the highly-rated Argentine coach following the dismissal of Gregg Berhalter this past summer. As production has been following the USMNT camp since 2022, Berhalter’s departure should be in the docuseries.

The Pochettino era began with a 2-0 victory over Panama earlier this month. The victory was essentially payback for a previous defeat to the Central Americans at Copa America 2024.

Pochettino, however, then suffered his first defeat with his new team against bitter rivals Mexico just three days later. Nevertheless, the USMNT was without several key stars for the rare fixture south of the border.

The upcoming docuseries will give American soccer fans an unprecedented view of the USMNT and U.S. Soccer. It remains to be seen how much footage of the hiring process of Pochettino will be shown. However, details involving the acquisition would certainly be interesting to supporters of the team.

The multi-part docuseries, which is without a title, will likely exclusively hit HBO Max at some point in 2026. HBO previously dropped the company name from its streaming service in 2023. Max recently reached 103 million total subscribers, a new record for the on-demand over-the-top streaming service.

Photo credit: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire