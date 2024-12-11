Inter Miami’s meteoric rise to global recognition owes much to the influence of Lionel Messi, and the club is set to honor its iconic player with a special home kit for the 2025 season. Breaking from Major League Soccer’s tradition of alternating new home and away jerseys each year, Inter Miami and Adidas have decided to release fresh designs for both kits in 2025. This bold move reflects Messi’s unparalleled impact on the club and the sport in the United States.

Typically, MLS teams introduce either a new home or away kit annually, alternating between the two while retaining one from the previous season. However, Messi’s arrival in Miami has upended these norms, Footy Headlines have confirmed.

Inter Miami’s pink jersey, already a symbol of the team’s identity, will receive a striking redesign to further capitalize on its popularity. Fans who previously bought the iconic pink jersey are expected to embrace the revamped version, reinforcing its association with Messi’s legacy and the Herons’ branding.

Tribute in pink design

Scheduled for release in March 2025, the new home kit will feature a pink-on-pink geometric design, blending modern flair with classic aesthetics. Leaks suggest two possible styles

Engineered stripes

A sleek, symmetrical pattern that pays homage to Messi’s two legendary teams—Argentina and Barcelona—while aligning with Inter Miami’s vibrant pink palette.

Half-and-Half design

Echoing Messi’s 2009 Champions League-winning Barcelona kit, this approach would split the jersey into two shades of pink, emphasizing bold contrasts while maintaining elegance.

Both designs aim to encapsulate Messi’s influence, creating a jersey that not only celebrates his contributions but also stands as a collectible piece of soccer history.

Messi’s transformative impact

Lionel Messi’s arrival has dramatically reshaped soccer in the U.S., bringing unprecedented global attention to MLS and elevating Inter Miami to a household name. His on-field brilliance and off-field humility have endeared him to American fans, fostering a deeper connection between the sport and its growing audience.

The “Messi jersey” symbolizes more than just a marketing opportunity. It reflects the Argentine’s transformative journey with Inter Miami and his broader role in revitalizing soccer in the U.S. The pink color, now synonymous with Messi and the club, embodies his finesse and unparalleled legacy.