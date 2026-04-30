Bruno Fernandes reportedly sets conditions to stay at Man United amid $76M release clause uncertainty

Bruno Fernandes has once again been Manchester United‘s most important player this season, and the club is now eager to ensure the Portuguese midfielder remains part of the project for another year. With uncertainty surrounding a $76 million release clause that could be triggered this summer, Fernandes has made clear what he needs to see from the club before committing his future to Old Trafford.

Nearly a year ago, Fernandes came close to leaving the Red Devils after receiving a significant offer from Saudi Arabian football, with then-head coach Ruben Amorim playing a pivotal role in convincing him to stay. That decision has proven beneficial for both parties, with United now in the running for Champions League qualification and Fernandes recently equaling Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of six Player of the Month awards.

However, his contract situation could become a complicated issue heading into the summer window. As reported by The Telegraph, Fernandes holds a €65 million release clause in his deal, approximately $76 million, which is active through the first half of July, making him a realistic target, not necessarily for European clubs given his age, but certainly for the Saudi Arabian market.

While Fernandes has been open about his desire to win the Premier League and the Champions League, sources close to the player, as cited by The Telegraph, indicate he wants concrete reassurances about United‘s ambitions going forward. Those assurances are expected to hinge largely on the moves the club’s board makes in the upcoming transfer window and whether they demonstrate a genuine commitment to competing at the highest level in Europe.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

United set for a midfield revamp

After a productive summer window that strengthened the attacking line with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, United have had to contend with a lack of depth in midfield for much of the season. Despite Casemiro‘s individual contributions, the Brazilian veteran is expected to leave the club, and Fabrizio Romano has already reported that Manuel Ugarte is also set to depart Old Trafford.

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see also Bruno Fernandes eyes World Cup glory with Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘It would be something amazing’

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliott Anderson remain two of the club’s primary midfield targets, as they were during the January window, while Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni has recently emerged as another option under consideration.

Fernandes closing in on all-time Premier League single-season assist record

With his 32nd birthday approaching in September and his current deal at United running through June 2027, Fernandes’ contract will be a prominent topic of discussion in the months ahead. In the meantime, the midfielder has done nothing to diminish his value, and is now on the cusp of rewriting Premier League history.

His assist in the recent 2-1 win over Brentford moved his tally for the 2025-26 Premier League season to 19, leaving him just one short of the all-time single-season record of 20, shared by Thierry Henry from 2002-03 and Kevin De Bruyne from 2019-20. With four games remaining against Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton, Fernandes has every opportunity not only to match the record but to claim it outright.

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