Inter Miami is breaking Major League Soccer tradition in 2025 to capture Lionel Messi’s monumental impact on the team and the sport in the US. Footy Headlines recently revealed that the club plans to release new home and away kits for the 2025 season. This breaks the usual MLS practice of alternating new home and away jerseys each year. This decision comes from the financial windfall Messi’s presence has generated. Miami and Adidas are aiming to capitalize on his popularity with a special tribute jersey for the legendary player.

The unprecedented decision to release new home and away kits for 2025 clearly reflects Messi’s enormous influence. Typically, MLS teams introduce either a new home or away kit each year. The other gets carried over from the previous season. However, the superstar’s arrival has shattered sales records. The club wants to capitalize on this by offering fans fresh designs every year. Pieter Brown, host of Futbol Miami TV, emphasized this point. “They sell more jerseys than anybody else in the league. So much so that they’re going to be allowed to break MLS rules,” he said.

The Herons’ pink jersey, already iconic due to its association with the club’s brand, is set to be revamped. “Basically, [every team] gets a new jersey every year but it’s every other year for the home or away. [Inter Miami] is breaking tradition because they sell a boatload of jerseys because Inter Miami, MLS, and Adidas can make a whole lot more money if everybody who already bought the pink jersey will buy the new pink jersey”, he added.

Special tribute to Messi

The new home jersey will launch in March 2025 and will pay homage to the 37-year-old ace. It will feature a pink-on-pink geometric design that blends modern elements with classic aesthetics. This bold, eye-catching design aims to honor Messi’s legacy while capturing the spirit of the club. According to early leaks, it will have a sleek yet traditional look. It is a fitting tribute to a player whose contributions to the game have transcended generations.

Messi’s arrival in Miami has not only elevated the team’s global profile but also reshaped the way MLS is viewed both within and outside the United States. Since joining Inter Miami, he has revitalized soccer in the country. Thus, this upcoming jersey serves as a tangible symbol of his enduring influence. The “Messi jersey,” as it’s already being dubbed, is expected to be a must-have for fans, representing both a tribute to the player and a slice of soccer history.

How has Messi changed soccer landscape in US?

Since Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, the landscape of American soccer has changed dramatically. The Argentine star’s presence has brought unparalleled attention to MLS, and his humility and grace have endeared him to fans across the nation. Inter Miami jerseys have flown off the shelves. The upcoming 2025 kit will reach new heights. The pink-on-pink design, a deliberate nod to both Messi and Inter Miami’s signature color, symbolizes much more than just a clever marketing move. It reflects Messi’s quiet yet powerful revolution in the sport.

The pink color is now synonymous with the Argentine’s impact on the Miami-based side. Just as the Argentine has stood out on the field with his finesse and skill, Inter Miami’s pink jerseys stand out in a sea of more traditional team colors. The club’s decision to dedicate the 2025 home jersey to Messi cements his influence on the team. It blends innovation with a deep respect for tradition.

