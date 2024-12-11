Boca Juniors is reportedly planning to contact veteran defender Sergio Ramos about a potential transfer in January 2025. The 38-year-old (turning 39 in March) is currently a free agent, having last played for Sevilla in May, and the move would represent an exciting opportunity for both player and club.

Ramos’ last stint was a successful one with Sevilla, where he displayed strong form before departing in mid-year. He missed only one game due to a minor muscle injury, suggesting he remains in good physical condition. His social media activity also indicates an active and fit lifestyle.

Boca Juniors coach Fernando Gago previously acknowledged Ramos’ desire to play for the club, and this potential move could fulfill a long-held ambition. While there are no formal negotiations yet, Boca Juniors president Juan Román Riquelme will contact Ramos to gauge his interest and discuss the possibility of joining the club. Ramos will have the final say on whether the move progresses beyond initial talks.

Ramos’ extensive career and potential impact at Boca Juniors

Ramos, who has over 1,000 professional appearances, is known for his physical prowess. The seven-month layoff (potentially extending to eight months if he joins Boca Juniors) might be a concern; however, Boca Juniors management is confident his experience and leadership will allow him to quickly adapt and become a key figure for the Club World Cup in June.

Following his departure from Real Madrid, where he became a legendary figure, Ramos played two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain before returning to Sevilla to conclude his career. He played 36 games for Sevilla before deciding not to renew his contract in mid-year. He has received various offers since, but remains without a club, expressing an intention to play for one more team before retirement.