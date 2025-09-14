Müller scores first hat-trick in MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps: How long did Messi take at Inter Miami?

The Vancouver Whitecaps delivered a historic performance at BC Place Stadium, crushing Philadelphia Union 7-0 in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash that instantly made headlines. In front of their home fans, the Canadian club not only handed a humiliating defeat to the Eastern Conference leaders but also positioned themselves as serious contenders for the MLS Cup. The night belonged to Thomas Müller scores a hat-trick, while inevitable comparisons quickly emerged with Lionel Messi and his time at Inter Miami, highlighting how both global stars have already left their mark on American soccer.

The spotlight was firmly on Thomas Müller, who celebrated his 36th birthday in style. The German legend delivered a performance for the ages, scoring a memorable hat-trick to become the first player in MLS history to score three goals in a regular-season match on his birthday.

Müller’s goals came at decisive moments of the match. He opened his account from the penalty spot in the 30th minute, added another from 12 yards in first-half stoppage time (45+1’), and sealed the night with the team’s seventh goal in the 88th minute. The timing of his strikes not only showcased his composure but also underlined his ability to rise to big occasions even in the latter stages of his career.

Earlier, Mathías Laborda set the tone with the opening goal at 18 minutes, followed by a brace from Emmanuel Afriyie Mario Sabbi (24’ and 61’). Rayan Elloumi added his name to the scoresheet at 80 minutes, before Müller put the exclamation point on a historic night for the Whitecaps.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty in Inter Miami’s 3-0 defeat to Charlotte.

How does this compare to Messi at Inter Miami?

The inevitable comparison is with Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami in 2023 with global fanfare. Messi dazzled the MLS from the moment he arrived, scoring spectacular goals and carrying Miami to its first Leagues Cup title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Video: Lionel Messi misses Panenka-style penalty for Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC in MLS

Messi’s first hat-trick for Inter Miami came on October 19, 2024, in a thrilling 6-2 victory over New England Revolution. He came off the bench and struck in the 78’, 81’, and 89’ minutes to seal the win. That performance helped Inter Miami break the MLS regular-season points record with 74 points. He had played 19 MLS regular-season matches in 2024 before achieving that hat-trick.

Müller’s early numbers in Vancouver

Since joining the Whitecaps in August 2025, Müller has made 3 appearances for the club as of the date of his hat-trick. In those matches, he has already scored 4 goals.

For the Whitecaps, this 7-0 victory was more than just three points—it was a statement of intent. Crushing one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams in such fashion sends a clear message to the rest of MLS: Vancouver is ready to challenge for silverware. With Müller leading by example, the Whitecaps could be one of the most dangerous sides heading into the playoffs.

Advertisement