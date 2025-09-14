Video: Erling Haaland scores decisive brace for Manchester City vs. Manchester United

Manchester City hosted Matchday 4 of the 2025-26 Premier League against rivals Manchester United in a highly anticipated city derby. After a brilliant chip and a clinical finish, star striker Erling Haaland extended the lead for the Citizens to firmly paint Manchester blue.

City had already struck first in the 18th minute when Phil Foden finished off a cross from Jeremy Doku. Despite United’s push to equalize, Haaland once again rose to the occasion, giving Pep Guardiola the cushion of another derby in his favor.

The play started from a throw-in, with Phil Foden slipping a clever pass to Jeremy Doku. After muscling past Leny Yoro, Doku slid a perfect through ball into the box for Haaland. Facing only the United goalkeeper, the Norwegian striker executed a flawless chip to make it 2–0 in the 53rd minute of the derby.

With all Manchester United players pushed high into City’s half, the press forced Harry Maguire into a poor pass that was intercepted by Bernardo Silva. The midfielder quickly launched a long ball forward to Haaland, who once again found himself one-on-one with Altay Bayındır. The striker adjusted his body and delivered a clinical finish to the far post in the 69th minute, making it 3–0.

Haaland’s great return in form

After smashing the all-time goalscoring record in a single Premier League season, Haaland struggled to find his best form in the 24-25 season, with Manchester City underperforming and with the striker suffering from fitness issues. However, the 25-26 campaign has started in a high form for Haaland, both in the club and national team.

Since the start of the season, Haaland has performed 5 official games. The first three Premier League games he found the back of the net three times, and the went to international duty to score 5 goals in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers against Moldavia, with also 2 assists.

Now in the Manchester derby, the Norwegian has added another two goals to his account. Currently leading the Premier League scoreboard with 5 goals, and with 12 direct goal contributions in his last 5 games, Haaland’s enjoying a great start of season, now aiming for a new record-setting campaign.

