How to watch Barcelona vs Valencia in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Valencia on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Valencia WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, September 14, 2025

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid’s latest triumph against Real Sociedad has thrust Kylian Mbappe and company to the top of La Liga, leaving Barcelona playing catch-up with seven points, five shy of the league leaders. The Catalans aim to narrow that gap to just two points with a win over a faltering Valencia.

The Blanquinegros, meanwhile, have managed only four points in three outings. Valencia, determined to climb the standings, won’t make it easy, setting the stage for a crucial early-season showdown. Don’t miss this high-stakes clash!

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk's guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

