Hansi Flick leads Barcelona to shatter a 95-year-old club LaLiga’s record, propelling Lamine Yamal to a bold new role in the lineup

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, and Lamine Yamal celebrating a goal.

Despite going through a brief negative spell, Hansi Flick has managed to restore Barcelona to their best level, making them one of the most offensive teams in the world. They have even regained the top spot in La Liga, giving fans hope that they can compete for every title this season. In addition, the coach has led the team to break a 95-year-old club record, while also betting on Lamine Yamal in a new role in the lineup.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Hansi Flick has fielded the youngest starting eleven in Barcelona’s LaLiga history over the last 95 years, with an average age of 23,34 years in the latest game vs. Real Betis. The last time the Culers lined up such a young team was on December 28, 1930, when they faced Racing Santander with an average age of 23,09 years. With this, the coach shows that his commitment to young talent defines his sporting project.

While 27-year-old Jules Kounde and 28-year-old Marcus Rashford were the most experienced players in Hansi Flick’s lineup, neither had yet reached 30. The youngest players on the field for the Culers were Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi with 18 years old each. They were joined by seven other players under the age of 25: Roony Bardghji, Alejandro Balde, Pedri, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Joan Garcia, and Ferran Torres.

Barcelona’s youthful squad delivered a stellar offensive performance, defeating Real Betis 3-5 away at Benito Villamarin Stadium. Ferran Torres dazzled with a hat-trick, and Pedri’s pitch vision, combined with the brilliance of Rashford and Bardghji, exploited gaps in the rival defense with precision. Moreover, Hansi Flick’s decision to use Lamine Yamal in a new position completely transformed the game and may define his future trajectory.

Lamine Yamal shines as attacking midfielder at Barcelona

Lamine Yamal emerged as one of the most dangerous right wingers in the world, but Hansi Flick decided to rely on his profile as an attacking midfielder in response to the injury plague. Far from being an unplanned move, the 18-year-old revolutionized the attack by forming an impressive triangle of numerical superiority with Roony Bardghji and Jules Koundé, constantly confusing defenders through height changes and positional variability.

Lamine Yamal’s main key difference with Lionel Messi explained by Barcelona executive Deco sparks new debate

Lamine Yamal’s main key difference with Lionel Messi explained by Barcelona executive Deco sparks new debate

Thanks to his tactical intelligence, Lamine was able to move freely from midfield to the far right, as Bardghji dropped back to receive the ball and lead the attack. As a result, it was not only the talent of the 18-year-old star but also Rooney’s intelligence that made the difference. With the obligation to jump in to cover Yamal, Real Betis defenders left Ferran free in the area. For that reason, he managed to score with much more clarity.

Even If Lamine has excelled in a position similar to Lionel Messi’s, his role on the field differs significantly, making comparisons difficult. While the Spaniard starts with the freedom to move toward the right side as an attacking midfielder, the Argentine enjoyed complete freedom across the entire field, functioning as a comprehensive creative force. Because of these differences, it is not appropriate to compare the two players’ roles on the field.

