Serie A
Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Lineups for Torino vs AC Milan in Serie A clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia.
© Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan during the Coppa Italia.

AC Milan have managed to remain one of the teams in the best form in Serie A, even competing directly with Napoli and Inter Milan at the top of the table. With this in mind, the Rossoneri face Torino today, looking for a victory that will give them the lead of the league. For this reason, fans are keenly following Christian Pulisic‘s status for the game, as coach Massimiliano Allegri recently prompted doubts on his participation due to health concerns.

Although Pulisic was in doubt for today’s game due to a fever, the USMNT star could be available for today’s AC Milan vs. Torino match. According to Luca Bianchin in the Gazzetta dello Sport, Christian has already overcome the fever and is on his way to Turin, where he will join his teammates in the camp. Therefore, he is expected to start alongside Rafael Leao in the attack, seeking a victory that will consolidate them as leaders of Serie A.

The Rossoneri have managed to remain among the most competitive teams in Italy, but they continue to raise doubts about their offensive capabilities. With only Leao and Pulisic standing out as scorers, the absence of either of these two leaves the team limited. Christopher Nkunku may be getting playing time, but he has failed to make an impact in this regard. As a result, AC Milan have scored only 19 goals this season, winning their last few games by the smallest of margins.

Even if coach Allegri keeps battling with the offensive side, AC Milan have reached a really balanced roster where defensive stability and midfield control reign. They are even the second team with the fewest goals conceded. For that reason, the Rossoneri emerge as favorites to clinch the victory against Torino, as Il Toro have not arrived in their best shape, ranking 15th in the league and not winning a game since October 26, 2025.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-0 lead during the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 match between AC Milan and US Lecce.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

AC Milan predicted lineup vs Torino

AC Milan face Torino FC with the important presence of Christian Pulisic, but with three significant absences. Coach Allegri will be unable to count on Youssouf Fofana, Santiago Giménez, and Zachary Athekame. Despite this, they come in as clear favorites after two consecutive Serie A wins and could move into first place if they secure a victory in today’s match.

With this in mind, AC Milan could play as follows: Mike Maignan; Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic; Alexis Saelemaekers, Samuele Ricci, Luka Modric, Adrien Rabiot, Davide Bartesaghi; Rafael Leao, Christian Pulisic.

Torino predicted lineup vs AC Milan

Like AC Milan, Torino come into today’s match with three key players missing as well: Giovanni Simeone, the team’s top scorer, Perr Schuurs, and Zanos Savva. In addition, coach Marco Baroni still has doubts regarding Ardian Ismajli’s availability. Even so, the team has veterans like Duván Zapata and Che Adams who can set the tone offensively, as they need a win to pull themselves out of the negative run they’ve been on.

Considering this, Torino could lineup as follows: Franco Israel; Adrien Tamèze, Guillermo Maripán, Saúl Coco; Marcus Pedersen, Cesare Casadei, Kristjan Asllani, Nikola Vlašić, Niels Nkounkou; Duvan Zapata, Che Adams.

