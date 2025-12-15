Mohamed Salah’s future might be clear: The Egyptian star reportedly has a destination in a potential Liverpool exit

Mohamed Salah has returned to action on the pitch with Liverpool, coming off the bench in the victory against Brighton & Hove Albion. Despite this, the situation between the player and the Reds remains tense, leaving his future up in the air. Although he has a contract until 2027, his future seems tied to the English team, but several teams are already interested in the Egyptian, with one destination in particular reportedly standing out.

According to TEAMtalk, several clubs in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and the United States are keeping a close eye on Mohamed Salah. Despite this widespread interest, the Egyptian forward has a favored destination should he decide to leave Liverpool: Saudi Arabia. Not only would the financial aspect be a key factor, but the Saudi Pro League would also offer a very appealing project built around him, making his arrival highly attractive.

While the Egyptian player is considering a possible departure from the team, Liverpool appear to have other plans. According to The Athletic, the Reds are not willing to let the veteran leave in January 2026, as Arne Slot is relying on him for the team’s rotation. His exit would compromise the team’s goals for the season. In fact, they are not planning to sign a replacement in January 2026 to cover for the 33-year-old star, making his continued presence until the end of the season.

With a contract at Liverpool running until 2027, Mohamed Salah’s departure from the team presents a significant challenge. Having recently finished the 2024-25 season as the Premier League’s top scorer, any Saudi Arabian team aiming to secure his services would likely need to offer a substantial transfer fee, as the Reds are keen to avoid losing him as a free agent. Despite this, the tense situation between both parties means all options remain on the table.

Arne Slot shift to renovated lineup without Salah as cornerstone

Mohamed Salah seems to have reintegrated into Liverpool’s rhythm, but coach Arne Slot has opted for a radical change in his system, moving away from using the Egyptian as the team’s cornerstone. To improve defensive consistency, the team has prioritized wingers who can contribute defensively, such as Dominik Szoboszlai or Florian Wirtz. Alongside this change, the Reds no longer have a single cornerstone, instead emphasizing collective play.

Due to his impressive physical ability, Salah remains a highly valuable profile for certain matches. Starting from the right wing, his speed and ability to create space make him a player who still has a role in the team, though no longer as a star around whom the game revolves. Additionally, the Reds reportedly plan to target a versatile winger with defensive capabilities for the 2026-27 season.