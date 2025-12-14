Trending topics:
Virgil van Dijk praises Arne Slot’s approach to Mohamed Salah drama at Liverpool: ‘Calm in his own way’

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah.
© Molly Darlington/Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesLiverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Arne Slot and Mohamed Salah.

After expressing concerns over limited playing time, Mohamed Salah returned to the pitch for Liverpool in their victory against Brighton. Although the Egyptian forward didn’t score, he made a significant impact by providing an assist that enabled him to break an all-time Premier League record. Following the match, Virgil van Dijk commented on the situation, praising Arne Slot‘s management and revealing additional insights.

I think he’s handled the situation very well. Calm in his own way. It is a very tricky situation. There is a lot of noise and pressure from the outside world, obviously and rightly so because we’ve not been up or close to the standard of last season but we are human beings and everyone reacts in a different way. But personally looking at it and the conversations we’ve had on a daily basis, I think he’s handled it very well,Virgil van Dijk said in the latest press conference.

Far from imposing his perspective aggressively, Arne Slot showed firmness while always keeping the door open to dialogue with Salah, making it clear that everything had a solution under certain criteria. With this, the coach earned the respect of the locker room and also set a boundary with one of the most important players in Liverpool‘s history. Additionally, the Egyptian’s reintegration into the team’s dynamics has proven to be the right decision.

Mohamed Salah showed elite professionalism, van Dijk reveals

Although Mohamed Salah faced being benched for three consecutive games and was left off the roster against Inter Milan, the Egyptian continued to exemplify outstanding off-field conduct. Unlike other cases, he remained fully committed to team training throughout. Virgil van Dijk even shared insightful details about the 33-year-old star’s behavior during this challenging period, highlighting his professionalism.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool

Mo reacted perfectly fine. He was good against Brighton. He was good Sunday and Monday when we were training. He didn’t travel but trained on Friday together and he was perfectly fine too. It is all about how the team reacts but in my eyes and what I see and speaking to the guys, everyone handled it perfectly well. I think we showed this week we are absolutely united and we go forward as one,” Virgil van Dijk said in the latest press conference.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool saga reportedly takes an unexpected twist after coach Slot's honest admission

see also

Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool saga reportedly takes an unexpected twist after coach Slot’s honest admission

In his return to the roster, Salah showcased his impressive level, demonstrating decisiveness with his speed. After coming on for Joe Gomez, Dominik Szoboszlai moved to right back, leaving the Egyptian as a winger. There, he provided the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s goal. This performance makes it evident that coach relies on the veteran, indicating that his departure from the team may not be straightforward, as his professionalism and impact continue to impress.

