Mohamed Salah could reportedly snub Saudi Pro League for MLS move via San Diego FC’s ownership

Mohamed Salah has emerged as one of the most compelling figures of the upcoming summer transfer window after officially announcing his departure from Liverpool. While the Saudi Pro League has long been considered his most likely destination, reports suggest the Egyptian icon could still land in Major League Soccer, specifically with San Diego FC, fueled by the direct influence of the club’s ownership.

With his exit from Anfield imminent, the 33-year-old—who turns 34 in June—has become the subject of an intense tug-of-war between the Middle East, MLS, and top European suitors. While rumors of an American move had recently cooled, the league’s newest franchise remains remarkably well-positioned to pull off a blockbuster signing that would send shockwaves through the sport.

According to talkSPORT’s Ben Jacobs, San Diego owner Sir Mohamed Mansour has not closed the door on bringing Salah to Southern California. The Egyptian talisman, a lock for the 2026 World Cup, is expected to negotiate a mutual contract termination with Liverpool, allowing him to hit the open market as the most coveted free agent in world football.

However, a potential deal faces a significant philosophical hurdle regarding San Diego’s long-term vision. Mansour admitted to Jacobs that a move for the veteran “isn’t really within our model,” which prioritizes youth development. Indeed, per Transfermarkt, SDFC currently boast the 12th youngest roster in MLS, with an average age of just 25.5.

Sir Mohamed Mansour, founding partner and chairman of San Diego FC.

Despite the age gap, Jacobs reports that Mansour is personally pushing to make the deal a reality. While the Saudi Pro League views Salah as a crown jewel to capture the massive Egyptian market, an MLS move would represent another seismic power play for the league, adding one of the greatest Champions League winners in history to its ranks.

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see also Mohamed Salah’s replacement identified as Liverpool reportedly prioritize Bradley Barcola’s arrival

Are San Diego in a position to push for Salah?

The on-field reality for San Diego is currently bleak. After a respectable debut season in 2025, SDFC has plummeted to 13th place and crashed out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, currently mired in a miserable nine-game winless drought (0-6-3). Amidst this tailspin, Salah is increasingly viewed as the potential savior capable of resuscitating a dying campaign.

The roster dynamics are equally complicated. Currently, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano and Danish winger Anders Dreyer occupy the club’s Designated Player slots, but Lozano has been frozen out of the squad. Manager Mikey Varas recently confirmed that following a high-profile confrontation during the 2025 MLS Playoffs, there is “no turning back” for the Mexican star, who continues to train away from the first team.

Tactically, however, the fit is far from seamless. Salah is a natural right winger, the exact position occupied by Dreyer, arguably the team’s most consistent performer since their inception. While Salah could transition to a central striker role, Marcus Ingvartsen‘s reliable form makes that a tough sell. Ultimately, adding Salah’s firepower might be a luxury San Diego can’t afford if they don’t first address a backline and midfield that have been leaking goals all season.

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