Liverpool
Mohamed Salah vs. Alexander Isak: Comparing Liverpool star’s salary to Premier League record signing’s new wage

By Dante Gonzalez

Alexander Isak (L) of Newcastle United and Mohamed Salah (R) of Liverpool.
© Michael Regan & Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesAlexander Isak (L) of Newcastle United and Mohamed Salah (R) of Liverpool.

Liverpool have opened the 2025-26 season with an aggressive summer transfer window, becoming the highest-spending club in a single window in soccer history. The headline arrival was Alexander Isak, who shattered the Premier League transfer record. His massive move has inevitably sparked comparisons with the wages of club legend Mohamed Salah.

In the 2024-25 season, Arne Slot’s first in charge, Liverpool reclaimed the Premier League title. That success prompted an even bigger investment this summer, with blockbuster signings including Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz. Wirtz briefly set the league transfer record with a €125 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Then came Isak. After missing several of Newcastle United’s preseason games while signaling his desire to leave, the Swedish striker emerged as Liverpool’s top target. The Magpies resisted but eventually caved, with Isak already agreeing personal terms on a six-year contract while the clubs negotiated a fee.

On deadline day, Liverpool sealed the deal, paying €145 million to land Isak and once again resetting the Premier League’s transfer record. Currently on international duty with Sweden, the 25-year-old is expected to make his debut against Burnley on August 14 as the Reds chase trophies on all fronts.

Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah’s salaries

At Newcastle, Isak was already among the club’s top earners, reportedly on £120,000 a week. His Liverpool deal has tripled that figure: he now takes home £300,000 a week (just over $400,000), making him one of the squad’s highest-paid players, according to The Guardian.

Liverpool's $450 million transfer window wasn't enough: Who beat them in Premier League spending?

Liverpool's $450 million transfer window wasn't enough: Who beat them in Premier League spending?

Even so, he falls short of Salah, who recently signed a new deal with the Reds. Per Capology, the Egyptian superstar earns £400,000 a week (around $525,000), comfortably ahead of second-place Virgil van Dijk and now Isak.

Last season, questions lingered about Salah’s future as he entered the final year of his deal alongside van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. But the 33-year-old silenced any doubts by producing 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 appearances. That form convinced Liverpool to offer him a new contract through June 2027, cementing his status as the club’s top earner and centerpiece.

