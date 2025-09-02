Trending topics:
Dressing room blow for Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford: Barcelona’s major broken promise leaves star frustrated

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Robert Lewandowski (left), Marcus Rashford (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)
© Getty ImagesRobert Lewandowski (left), Marcus Rashford (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)

Barcelona’s summer has been anything but smooth, with drama not only surrounding transfers but also the treatment of some of its brightest prospects. As Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski prepare to lead the attack in the new season, another story has quietly unfolded in the background — one that leaves a young star feeling disillusioned.

According to Diario Sporta promise made by the club has been broken, and the fallout could affect not just the player in question but also the wider atmosphere within Hansi Flick’s squad. The mystery surrounds a midfielder who was supposed to be stepping into the first-team spotlight this season after a long recovery from injury.

The player in question is Marc Bernal, one of La Masia’s most highly rated midfielders. Bernal’s journey has been far from easy. Back in August 2024, he suffered a ruptured ACL, a devastating injury that sidelined him for nearly a year.

Since then, the 18-year-old has poured himself into rehabilitation, determined not only to return but to do so stronger than ever. His recovery has been closely followed by fans, who expected to see him reintegrated into competitive action right after the September international break. But for the young Spaniard, the return was supposed to mean more than just stepping back onto the pitch — it was about finally being recognized as a senior player at Barcelona.

The broken promise

Reports indicate that the Blaugrana had given Bernal its word: when he came back, he would wear a first-team squad number, symbolizing his graduation from youth prospect to fully fledged first-team member.

Instead, financial issues once again interfered. According to Sport, “As an indirect consequence of the registration problems, Marc will be left without a first-team number, unless there is a last-minute move.”

This setback has left Bernal feeling “disappointed” and carrying a “bittersweet taste” as he prepares for his return. For a player who has endured a year of hardship, the lack of recognition from his boyhood club feels like another cruel blow.

