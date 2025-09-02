Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Liverpool’s $450 million transfer window wasn’t enough: Who beat them in Premier League spending?

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Only seven Premier League clubs recorded positive balances, with Bournemouth, Brighton, and Brentford leading the way after major outgoing transfers.
© George Wood/Getty ImagesOnly seven Premier League clubs recorded positive balances, with Bournemouth, Brighton, and Brentford leading the way after major outgoing transfers.

The 2025/26 Premier League transfer window has officially closed, and clubs across England spent heavily in hopes of strengthening their squads. Liverpool dominated headlines by shattering records with the most expensive signing in English soccer history and the highest single-window outlay ever by the club.

The Reds added stars such as Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike, among others, spending a staggering $446.5 million. However, despite Liverpool’s splash, they did not finish as the club with the largest net spend in Europe’s summer market. That distinction belongs to Arsenal, according to a detailed report from Sky Sports.

Arsenal spent $267 million during the window but generated just $10 million in player sales, leaving them with a net spend of $257 million—the highest figure in the Premier League.

Liverpool, by contrast, offset part of their spending with significant departures, bringing in $228.1 million in sales. Their net spend came to $218.4 million, nearly £40 million less than Arsenal.

Interestingly, Chelsea—a club known for extravagant spending in recent years—was one of the few to finish in the green. The Blues spent $296.5 million, but with $314.4 million in sales, they posted a positive balance of $17.9 million.

Advertisement
Liverpool set to break Premier League record after reportedly agreeing $168M fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

see also

Liverpool set to break Premier League record after reportedly agreeing $168M fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

The top net spenders in the Premier League

The Sky Sports analysis highlighted how only seven clubs managed a positive balance sheet, while the majority posted heavy losses. Here are the largest net spenders this summer:

  • Arsenal: $257 million
  • Liverpool: $218.4 million
  • Manchester United: $170.7 million
  • Tottenham Hotspur: $154.2 million
  • Sunderland: $141.4 million
  • Everton: $114 million
  • Leeds United: $103.1 million
  • Nottingham Forest: $101 million
  • Newcastle United: $99.3 million
  • Manchester City: $89.8 million

At the other end, several teams recorded positive balances, with Bournemouth (+$65.8 million), Brighton (+$59.8 million), and Brentford (+$59.2 million) leading the way thanks to profitable sales.

Advertisement

The figures show a growing divide in the Premier League. Clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool went all-in on building title-challenging squads, while others like Brighton and Bournemouth leaned on smart business and player development.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic gets deadline day boost as AC Milan sign German wonderkid after Liverpool’s Gomez snub

Christian Pulisic gets deadline day boost as AC Milan sign German wonderkid after Liverpool’s Gomez snub

After dropping Liverpool's Joe Gomez as an option, AC Milan are now boosting Christian Pulisic's squad with a German wonderkid.

Liverpool set to break Premier League record after reportedly agreeing $168M fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

Liverpool set to break Premier League record after reportedly agreeing $168M fee with Newcastle for Alexander Isak

With Newcastle United reportedly agreeing on a fee of $168M for Alexander Isak, Liverpool are reportedly set to break a Premier League record.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Confirmed lineups for clash between Premier League contenders

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Confirmed lineups for clash between Premier League contenders

Liverpool and Arsenal meet at Anfield for Matchday 3 in a clash of Premier League title contenders.

World Cup winner with Argentina urges Lionel Messi to reconsider retirement plans

World Cup winner with Argentina urges Lionel Messi to reconsider retirement plans

Lionel Messi has hinted at a potential retirement from the Argentina national team—but a fellow World Cup winner has a message for him.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo