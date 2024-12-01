Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly set to receive a significant offer from Inter Miami CF, potentially paving the way for a move to the MLS next summer. The 32-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the current season, raising questions about his future.

With Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all entering the final six months of their contracts, Liverpool faces a crucial decision regarding the futures of three key players. Negotiations for contract extensions have yet to yield a breakthrough, fueling speculation surrounding potential departures. Salah’s recent admission that he is “more out than in” further increases the uncertainty.

According to Caught Offside, sources indicate that Inter Miami is preparing a substantial offer for Salah. The potential move would reunite him with former Liverpool teammate Luis Suárez and, of course, Lionel Messi. This intriguing prospect adds another dimension to the ongoing speculation surrounding his future.

European and Saudi interest

Beyond Inter Miami’s interest, Caught Offside reports that several major European clubs—including Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain—are also monitoring Salah’s situation, along with considerable interest from the Saudi Pro League.

With the January transfer window approaching, Liverpool is facing a race against time to secure the futures of these three pivotal players. Once January arrives, the trio will be free to discuss potential free transfers with overseas clubs, increasing the pressure on Liverpool to finalize contract negotiations. This leaves Liverpool supporters facing a nervous wait, as the club attempts to resolve the futures of three of its most important players before they become available to foreign clubs.

The situation creates significant uncertainty at Anfield. While Van Dijk appears more likely to stay, and Alexander-Arnold is attracting interest from Real Madrid, the possibility of losing Salah on a free transfer represents a major blow. The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether Liverpool can retain its key players or face a significant reshaping of its squad. The outcome will significantly influence Liverpool’s prospects for the remainder of the season and beyond.