Mohamed Salah recently caused a stir by publicly addressing his contract situation with Liverpool, leaving many insiders and fans in shock. With his deal set to expire at the end of the current season, the Egyptian star’s comments have raised questions about his future. Salah’s openness about his frustrations has drawn criticism from some quarters, including from a club legend who admitted to feeling disappointed with the way the situation has been handled.

Salah has undeniably been one of Liverpool’s most influential players in recent history. Since joining the club in 2017 under Jurgen Klopp, he has led Liverpool to major triumphs, including the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League and the 2019-20 Premier League—two long-awaited trophies for the club’s supporters. In a recent appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, club legend Jamie Carragher weighed in on Salah’s contract situation:

Of course there’s been discussions. Right now, there’s obviously a big difference in the valuation. What Mo’ Salah and his agent value themselves, whether it’s financially, or in terms of length of contract, it’s different to what Liverpool thinks. The reason why Liverpool wouldn’t have offered the contract yet it’s because Mo Salah will turn it down. So they’re still in talks, and I’m desperate for them to meet in the middle,” Carragher admitted.

However, what particularly disappointed Carragher was Salah’s decision to make the situation public. Despite Liverpool being in a strong position both in the Premier League and Champions League, Carragher felt that Salah’s comments distracted from the team’s focus.

“But I must say that I’m really disappointed in Salah (with) that interview yesterday…Liverpool have got Real Madrid midweek and Manchester City at the weekend – that’s the story for Liverpool right now. And Mo Salah, we’re all quite aware…that in the seven years he has been at the football club, he’s stopped in the mixed zone twice, which is his right, which is absolutely fine. But he decided to stop for the third time away at Southampton on the back of winning Liverpool the game and pull that out,” pointed out the Liverpool legend.

Currently, Liverpool sits atop both the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League and Premier League tables, with an opportunity to extend their advantage to 11 points against Manchester City on Matchday 13. With Real Madrid looming on the horizon, Carragher believes that Salah’s public comments risk overshadowing the team’s objectives for the season.

What did Salah say?

After the 2-3 win on Sunday against Southampton, Salah took the decision to openly express his disappointment in the club/lack of progress on his contract talks contractual situation, drawing the attention of Saudi Arabian teams. Speaking in the mixed zone, he said:

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in. I’m not going to retire soon, so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League. I’m disappointed, but we will see.”

While Carragher believes the issue lies between Salah and the club, Salah himself insisted that the decision is ultimately in the club’s hands. “I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. I love the fans. The fans love me. It is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and the club,” the Egyptian stated.

Despite being 32, Salah continues to demonstrate his importance to Liverpool, both in terms of leadership and performance. He is the club’s third-top scorer of all time with 223 goals in 367 appearances, behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. His goal-scoring form this season—currently second in the Premier League with 10 goals—underlines his continued value to the team. As the contract situation unfolds, renewing Salah’s deal should be a priority for the club, given his status as one of their most consistent and influential players.