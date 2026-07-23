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Luka Modric could break Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s record as AC Milan’s oldest player after contract renewal

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Luka Modric of AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
© Gabriele Maltinti & Drew Hallowell/Getty ImagesLuka Modric of AC Milan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Luka Modric will remain on the pitch for at least one more season as AC Milan officially confirmed a one-year contract extension with the Croatian playmaker through June 2027. With another campaign on the horizon at San Siro, Modric is positioned to break Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s long-standing record as the oldest player in Rossoneri history.

Following days of optimism surrounding a new deal, AC Milan issued an official statement on July 23 confirming the agreement. “A key figure in the Rossoneri midfield since his arrival, Luka has brought his experience and quality to the service of the team, both on and off the pitch, with humility and great passion,” the club noted.

After a decorated decade with Real Madrid, Modric made the move to Milan ahead of the 2025-26 season on an initial one-year deal through the 2026 World Cup. Having recently retired from international duty following Croatia’s World Cup run, the veteran midfielder chose to extend his club career at San Siro, a decision inspired by his childhood admiration for club icon Zvonimir Boban.

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His debut season in Milan proved challenging from a team perspective, as the Rossoneri finished fifth in Serie A to miss out on Champions League qualification, leading to an offseason coaching change that saw Rúben Amorim replace Massimiliano Allegri.

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Despite the team’s struggles, Modric remained a reliable engine in the midfield, making 37 appearances while recording two goals and three assists. His new deal retains his financial terms from last season: a €3.5 million base salary with bonuses pushing the total package to €4.5 million.

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Chasing Ibrahimovic’s longevity record

The tactical pace of Serie A has offered a fitting environment for Modric to maximize his vision and game management late in his career. A central figure under Allegri at age 40, he is expected to serve as the brain in midfield under Amorim.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic currently holds the title of the oldest player ever to feature in a competitive match for AC Milan. The Swedish striker set the benchmark during a Serie A fixture against Udinese in March 2023, taking the pitch at 41 years, five months, and 15 days old.

Modric, who turns 41 in September 2026, will eclipse Ibrahimović’s mark if he features in the second half of the 2026-27 campaign. Should he play through the season’s conclusion in May 2027, the Croatian legend would push the club’s record to 41 years and eight months old.

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