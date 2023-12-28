The debate regarding promotion and relegation in Major League Soccer is one that always seems to peter out. While seemingly every other division one soccer competition, MLS is a closed league, steering clear of the danger of relegation. Having the drop for the bottom teams at the end of the season adds important games to clubs’ schedules. Those games can pull the best out of players by adding importance to otherwise mundane contests.

Many of the brightest stars in the running for the United States Men’s National Team have moved to Europe to experience that drama. Even if most USMNT players are not playing on teams that win, the relegation scrap has provided games of significance. When the USMNT calls on these players in knockout-style tournaments, they will have experience in must-win games. That is something that Major League Soccer omits without a looming drop for clubs at the bottom.

Luca de la Torre plays for Celta Vigo in Spain. Celta Vigo, over the last eight years, has been a regular when it comes to threatening relegation. Last season, the side finished 13th in de la Torre’s first season in Spain. Before then, though, Celta Vigo had back-to-back finishes of 17th, narrowly above relegation to La Segunda.

MLS lacks pro/rel and hurts USMNT

De la Torre understands the importance of promotion and relegation and how that can benefit the national team. Speaking to El Mundo in Spain before Celta Vigo played Atletico Madrid, de la Torre commented on playing under the duress of relegation.

“The best thing about European football is the promotions and relegations and that every game matters,” de la Torre said. “It is life or death, a final and there is a lot of pressure. In the MLS, since it is closed, that does not happen. I can’t imagine playing without that pressure.”

The USMNT midfielder went on to say having the ever-present threat of relegation forces teams to play a different, more desperate style of soccer.

“Having that pressure changes the way you compete, the desire to win games grows and you play different football. For me they are almost two different sports.”

Making the move to Europe

Luca de la Torre, like many other American soccer players, left the sport of American soccer to go to Europe. The midfielder admitted that the move was not an easy one. However, only Europe provided the chance to grow as a soccer player to be a top talent.

“When I made that decision [to move to Europe], there was no path for a 16-year-old to the MLS. Nothing was clear. And in Europe, there were many academies and you had a very clear way to get to professional football.”

Luca de la Torre admitted that, in the modern era, MLS and other facets of American soccer can provide outlets to promote talents. Still, the move to Europe is a paramount one for those seeking important games at all levels.

“I think that now that path already exists in American soccer. They play there until they are 18 or 19 and then they go to Europe, something I think is better because they can live close to their family and then take the step.”

PHOTOS: IMAGO