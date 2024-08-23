Wrexham has made a rapid ascension up the soccer pyramid, and global popularity, after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney purchased the club. At the time, the two North American actors spent $2.5 million to acquire the Welsh team. Back in 2021, at the time of the purchase, Wrexham was in the fifth tier of the soccer pyramid. Now, though, the club is among the favorites to earn promotion to the EFL Championship, the second tier of soccer in the country.

So, that begs the question as to which clubs could follow suit of Wrexham. Which club would you want to buy if you had the money?

Various clubs have fallen on hard times financially to take them out of the spotlight. Wrexham has never played in the top flight, but it is one of the most historic clubs in the United Kingdom. McElhenney and Reynolds have returned the club to relevance by making it the most popular it has ever been. The fans love it, and other clubs’ supporters may be showing a tinge of jealousy toward the Red Dragons.

Which lower-league club can be the next Wrexham?

We want to know your thoughts on the next Wrexham story in the English soccer pyramid. It does not have to be clubs that are linked to new ownership. Rather, this could be the club in need of a boost to get it back to the heights that it once knew. It does not have to be one of the 24 clubs in the National League. You could also name a club from a tier beneath it in the National League South or National League North.

For example, Oldham Athletic could be a fitting club to take on the role of the next Wrexham. At one point, Oldham was playing in the Premier League. However, subsequent relegations meant the Latics were the first club to play in the reformed Premier League to fall out of the professional divisions. The club has also struggled mightily with ownership issues and threats of administration.

Southend United could also make a claim as a club in need of new ownership to return it to its previous heights. Southend, unlike Oldham, has never played in the Premier League or the English top flight. However, it was a perennial threat in the Championship as recently as 2006/07. Back-to-back relegations at the turn of the decade into 2020 have come as a result of financial difficulties. Yet, the club has rampant support, and it has the history of a larger club. Two months ago, it was taken over by a fan-led consortium, so the future looks brighter.

Let us know in the comment section which lower-league club you think could take advantage of a situation like Wrexham.

