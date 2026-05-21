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How to watch Al Nassr vs Damac in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Al Nassr vs Damac on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Al Nassr vs Damac
WHAT Saudi Pro League
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Thursday, May 21, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes and FOX One
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Saudi Pro League title race reaches a critical moment as Al Nassr host Damac in a matchup loaded with pressure on both sides. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr sits first in the standings with 83 points, holding a slim two-point lead over Al Hilal and knowing a win would secure the league title without needing help elsewhere.

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Damac, meanwhile, enters the finale battling to avoid relegation with 29 points, as Al-Riyadh SC remains within striking distance. With the championship and survival both on the line, this showdown is shaping up to be a must-watch finish to the season.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Al Nassr vs Damac and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t Marcelo Brozovic playing for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Why isn’t Marcelo Brozovic playing for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash?

Al Nassr FC face Damac today, searching for a victory that would crown them champions of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. While head coach Jorge Jesus still counts on Cristiano Ronaldo, he loses Marcelo Brozović, forcing drastic changes in midfield.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Despite their recent draw against Al Hilal, Al Nassr remain a strong contender to win the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. However, they must secure a victory today against Damac. To that end, fans are keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo, as he could be the difference-maker in terms of scoring.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Golden Boot three-peat yet still gets last laugh over Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr star’s legendary Saudi Pro League record survives

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Golden Boot three-peat yet still gets last laugh over Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr star’s legendary Saudi Pro League record survives

Ivan Toney pushed the race all the way to the final matchday with Al-Ahli, but despite his impressive scoring form, the English striker could not erase one of the most iconic individual achievements in Saudi Pro League history.

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr win, draw, or loss vs Damac could affect the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League title race

After months of twists, late drama, and pressure-filled nights, Al-Nassr enters the final matchday sitting top of the table with 83 points, while Al-Hilal remains right behind on 81, ahead of its simultaneous clash against Al-Fayha.

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