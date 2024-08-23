In 2020, Liga MX, Mexico’s premier soccer league, made a significant change by suspending its promotion and relegation system. This decision, initially intended to stabilize clubs financially during the pandemic, has sparked ongoing debate among players, fans, and analysts. A recent survey conducted by ESPN revealed that 80% of Liga MX players favor the reinstatement of promotion and relegation. That underscored the growing desire to return to a more competitive and traditional league structure.

Some teams, especially in the lower league, Ascenso MX, faced financial difficulties. Thus, Liga MX decided to temporarily halt the promotion and relegation processes. Many teams were struggling with financial difficulties, exacerbated by the pandemic, which threatened their survival. According to then-Liga MX president Enrique Bonilla: “Many of the budgets are very close to financial collapse and at risk of vanishing; all because of lack of new resources and the need to cover annual deficits.” The temporary suspension’s main goal was so clubs could regroup and get back on their feet financially.

However, while the suspension may have provided some financial relief, it has not been without its critics. Many players believe that the absence of relegation diminishes the competitive integrity of the league. As one anonymous player expressed, “If not, you don’t have anything to shoot for in the Liga de Expansion aside from a title if there isn’t promotion such as it was. And the teams in the top division that are in last place, they just pay a fee to stay there. So, I feel there’s no sense of competition like there was before.”

Players call for reinstatement

There is near-universal agreement among Liga MX players that the league should bring back promotion and relegation. That is according to a recent ESPN poll. A whopping 80% of those who took the survey favored the old system. They say it promotes healthy competition and guarantees that teams get what they deserve.

One player emphasized the importance of the promotion and relegation system in maintaining high standards within the league. “You’re not only playing for the goal of becoming a champion but also not to be sent down. It builds character in a lot of players. It’s harder to play to not be relegated than to become champions.”

Another player in the Liga de Expansion shared this view, saying that the present structure harms player motivation. “Mexican players have lost a lot of hope because before you could decide it on the field to a certain point. It was in your hands to be able to say that if you move up and win the championship, you have a shot. Now you don’t have that, you have to erase that from your plans.”

Will promotion and relegation return in Liga MX?

League MX officials have shown no sign of changing their minds about implementing promotion and relegation. The current system will remain in place until at least 2026, with club presidents focusing on financial stability and the long-term commercial viability of the league.

The suspension of promotion and relegation in Liga MX has undoubtedly brought financial benefits, but it has also raised concerns about the league’s competitiveness and the development of Mexican soccer. As players continue to voice their support for a return to the traditional system, the debate over the future of Liga MX remains far from settled. Whether or not the league’s leadership will heed the call for change remains to be seen, but the voices of those on the pitch are growing louder.

