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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Nassr vs Damac in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on.

Al Nassr have managed to become as one of the best teams in the Middle East. Not only did they shine in the AFC Champions League Two, but they have also done so in the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. With this in mind, they face Damac today, needing a victory to crown as league champions after many years of drought. For this, fans are keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo as he points to be differential from a goalscoring perspective.

According to Arriyadiyah, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start for Al Nassr FC, being in full physical condition. While he comes from two games without scoring, the Portuguese striker has shown a great ability to shine in high-pressure moments. In addition, the 41-year-old star managed to score in the previous match between both teams, giving signs that it could happen again today, as he looks to close the gap in the top scorers table.

Coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo, head coach Jorge Jesus could repeat the successful setup with João Félix. In addition, Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman would be the options on the wings, as they come in strong form with Al Nassr. Being one of the best attacking teams, they aim to dominate heavily from a goalscoring perspective, as their opponent is one of the teams with the most defensive instability.

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Unlike Al Nassr FC, Damac are not coming from their best season. With only 29 points, they are fighting to avoid relegation, battling with Al Riyadh SC, meaning they absolutely need a victory. However, they have not shined from a defensive perspective, conceding 51 goals. Despite this, head coach Fábio Carille could opt for an offensive approach, seeking to take advantage of the spaces behind the defense of Cristiano Ronaldo’s team in order to search for a victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr battling for the ball during the Saudi pro league match vs Damac.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr battling for the ball during the Saudi pro league match vs Damac.

Al Nassr predicted lineup vs. Damac

After their dominant season, Al Nassr arrive as clear favorites to take the victory against Damac, as they have not lost against them since 2021. However, head coach Jorge Jesus will not be able to count on Marcelo Brozović and Sultan Al-Ghannam due to injury. Despite this, they still maintain their main stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix, who will be boosted by the speed and dribbling ability of Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman.

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How to watch Al Nassr vs Damac in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

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How to watch Al Nassr vs Damac in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

With this in mind, Al Nassr could lineup as follows: Bento Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Inigo Martinez; Kingsley Coman, Ali Al Hassan, Saad Al Nasser, Sadio Mane; Joao Félix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Damac predicted lineup vs. Al Nassr

Damac arrive with the urgent need to secure a victory against Al Nassr, as they need to avoid relegation. For this, head coach Fábio Carille could once again rely on Valentin Vada as his main offensive focal point, as the team does not shine defensively, meaning their only way to pursue a victory is by trying to score goals. Nevertheless, goalkeeper Kewin Silva could be vital in preventing Cristiano Ronaldo or João Félix from shining.

Considering this, they could lineup as follows: Kewin; Sanousi Al-Hawsawi, Jamal Harkass, Abdelkader Bedrane, Abdulrahman Al-Obaid; Tariq Abdullah, Morlaye Sylla, Valentín Vada, Dhari Al Anazi, Arielson, Jonathan Okita.

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