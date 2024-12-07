In a thrilling MLS Cup final between Los Angeles Galaxy and New York Red Bulls, the Californian side triumphed with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Dignity Health Sports Park. German legend Marco Reus secured his first major trophy outside of Europe, breaking the long-standing title drought that had plagued his career.

Reus, who spent over a decade at Borussia Dortmund, made the difficult decision to leave his childhood club after a heartbreaking runners-up finish in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. Now, with LA Galaxy, it seems the 35-year-old’s fortune has changed.

In less than four months with the MLS side, Reus has broken the curse, clinching the first league title of his life. The victory marks the sixth major title of his illustrious career, with his previous honors including two DFB Pokals (2016-17, 2020-21) and three German Supercups (2013-14, 2014-15, 2019-20).

Reus’ trophy struggles are well-documented, particularly in the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund’s last league title came in the 2011-12 season, shortly before Reus joined the club in 2012. From that point on, Bayern Munich dominated the league, winning 11 consecutive titles, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen being the only team to interrupt that dominance.

Over the last 12 years, Reus and his team finished as runners-up in the Bundesliga seven times. The closest they came to breaking Bayern’s stranglehold was in the 2022-23 season, when Dortmund finished at the top of the table going into the final matchday but ultimately fell short of the title.

Reus 2024 MLS season

After a two-month hiatus following his last game (the CL final against Real Madrid), Marco Reus made the surprising move to MLS side LA Galaxy at the end of August 2024. Since then, the German playmaker has featured in 11 matches across the MLS regular season and playoffs, scoring once on his debut and registering two assists.

Reus, who was already brimming with excitement ahead of the MLS Cup final, expressed his ambitions for the season. “It’s unquestionably the game of the year. I didn’t come here to let my career fade. It would be a wonderful feeling to declare myself a champion here after such a short time. Everyone’s highly motivated,” he said in an interview with German public broadcaster RTL/n-tv.

LA Galaxy’s record-breaking MLS Cup victory

For LA Galaxy, the MLS Cup victory was a long-awaited achievement, marking the club’s first title in over a decade. With their 2-1 win over the NY Red Bulls, the Californian side secured their sixth MLS Cup, becoming the first team in league history to reach that milestone. The Galaxy now hold a two-title lead over D.C. United, whose last MLS Cup came in 2004.