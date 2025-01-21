Lionel Messi, despite being in the twilight of his illustrious career, remains one of the highest-paid and most valuable players globally. His continued success, marked by numerous titles and personal records, has cemented his position as the most valuable player in Major League Soccer (MLS), with a market value of €20 million.

Sharing the top spot with Spanish midfielder Riqui Puig, Messi’s achievement is particularly noteworthy given his age (37). However, the top 10 most valuable MLS players, as reported by Transfermarkt, features a significant South American presence, highlighting the region’s impact on the league.

Cucho Hernández ($18 million): The Colombian striker from Columbus Crew is just behind Messi in the rankings. His contract expires on December 31, 2025, with a potential for renewal based on his performance. His prolific goalscoring record (44 goals in 70 MLS appearances) is a testament to his ability. Evander ($14 million): The Brazilian midfielder from Portland Timbers holds the third spot. His contract extends until December 31, 2026. His creativity and playmaking abilities have made him a crucial element in Portland Timbers’ success. Gabriel Pec ($12 million): Another Brazilian talent, Pec, plays as a right winger for the Los Angeles Galaxy. His contract runs until December 31, 2028. His value has climbed substantially, and he is expected to become one of the MLS’s rising stars in the coming seasons.

The Top 10 in full

Here’s the complete list of the top ten most valuable players in the MLS:

Lionel Messi ($20 million) Riqui Puig ($20 million) Cucho Hernández ($18 million) Evander ($14 million) Gabriel Pec ($12 million) Mateusz Bogusz ($10 million) Denis Bouanga ($10 million) Aleksey Miranchuk ($10 million) Joseph Paintsil ($10 million) Daniel Gazdag ($9 million)

Messi’s position at the top of the MLS valuation list, despite his age, is a testament to his enduring talent and impact on the league. The significant presence of South American players in the top 10 underscores the growing influence of the region in MLS.

This high concentration of South American players suggests a strong pipeline of future talent. The list demonstrates the ongoing growth and evolution of the league and the diverse range of talent represented.