Milan is making waves in the January transfer market with its search for a high-profile addition to the squad. After Marcus Rashford’s move to San Siro stalled, the club has turned its attention to another intriguing Premier League talent. In fact, the Rossoneri are reportedly aiming to pull off another transfer coup akin to their acquisition of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea in 2023. But who is this player, and how does he fit into Milan’s plans?

The Rossoneri had set their sights on Marcus Rashford, the 27-year-old Manchester United forward who recently expressed his desire for “a new challenge.” However, negotiations with the English club have hit a roadblock.

Despite the player’s reduced role under new United coach Ruben Amorim, Milan has struggled to find common ground with the Red Devils, particularly regarding his salary demands. This impasse has prompted Milan to explore alternative options, and one name has emerged as the front-runner: Joao Felix, a player who has struggled to find consistency at Chelsea.

Reports from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio confirm that Milan has initiated talks with Chelsea over a potential move for Joao Felix. Once heralded as a prodigious talent, Felix joined Chelsea from Atletico Madrid for around €55 million in the summer of 2023 but has since struggled for consistent game time. With only nine starts in 19 appearances this season, the Portuguese has found himself playing second fiddle to Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku.

Despite his challenges, the 25-year-old remains a highly versatile attacking player. The Serie A giant sees him as a potential game-changer, capable of operating as a playmaker, left winger in a 4-2-3-1 formation, or even a second striker in a 4-4-2 setup. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan’s new coach, Sergio Conceicao, is a strong advocate for Felix. The Portuguese manager is reportedly “convinced” that the forward’s skill set and potential could add significant value to his squad.

Challenges of signing Felix

While Milan is eager to bring Felix to San Siro, significant hurdles must be overcome. The Blues have so far rejected the Red and Blacks’ proposal for a loan deal, indicating that they might prefer a permanent transfer. However, Milan’s financial constraints make a purchase unlikely, especially considering Felix’s hefty €50 million transfer fee and a contract running until 2030.

Instead, the Italian side is said to be exploring a loan with an option to buy as a more feasible solution. The Rossoneri hope to include a buy option set at €35 million for the summer of 2026. This structured deal would allow Milan to integrate Rafael Leao‘s national team colleague into the squad while managing financial risks.

Parallels with the Pulisic deal with Chelsea

Milan’s pursuit of Felix draws comparisons to their acquisition of Christian Pulisic from Chelsea in 2023. He arrived at San Siro under similar circumstances: struggling for game time at Stamford Bridge but thriving under its system. The American forward has since become a pivotal figure in the Rossoneri’s attack.

La Gazzetta dello Sport also adds that Milan dreams of replicating this success story with Felix. With Jorge Mendes, the star’s agent and compatriot, actively involved in negotiations, and Conceicao’s faith in his compatriot, Milan is optimistic about reigniting the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid flop’s career.