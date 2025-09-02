Milan fans reassured as Christian Pulisic clears the air on fitness after starting XI omission against Lecce

When Milan lined up against Lecce, fans were quick to notice the absence of one of their most reliable figures from the starting XI. Christian Pulisic, so often the man for decisive moments in red and black, was missing from the initial selection. Speculation quickly swirled about the reason behind his exclusion, especially given the Rossoneri’s uneven start to the season.

Milan entered the match looking to steady its footing after a disappointing league opener against Cremonese. The game in Lecce proved far from straightforward, with two Milan goals ruled out before the deadlock was broken. Frustration lingered until Ruben Loftus-Cheek provided the breakthrough, heading in Luka Modric’s free-kick.

The lead, however, remained fragile. Lecce pressed forward, and the visitor’s makeshift attack — featuring Alexis Saelemaekers and Santiago Gimenez in a 3-5-2 formation — lacked the incisiveness usually brought by Rafael Leãao, who was sidelined with injury, and Pulisic, who watched on from the bench.

The turning point arrived in the 76th minute. Massimiliano Allegri turned to Pulisic, introducing him for Saelemaekers as Milan sought stability and a second goal to close the contest. With his very first touches, the American once again showed his knack for delivering when it matters most.

Pouncing on an error from the home side’s defence, the 26-year-old calmly slotted home to double Milan’s advantage. It was his second goal of the season — and another reminder of why fans call him Captain America.

The injury that sparked concern

Behind the scenes, there had been concern about Pulisic’s fitness. Reports from Sky Italia revealed that the winger has been battling an ankle issue, one that also kept him out of portions of Milan’s pre-season. The problem resurfaced in the days leading up to the Lecce clash, forcing Allegri into a cautious approach.

The American had been a starter in the club’s previous matches, including the Coppa Italia win over Bari and the league defeat to Cremonese. But in Lecce, Allegri judged it safer to ease him back, using him as an impact substitute rather than risk aggravating the issue.

After the match, Pulisic addressed the speculation with a mix of honesty and optimism. Speaking to Sky Italia, the forward clarified his condition and reflected on the decisive goal: “I’m fine. I had some problems, but I’m fine now. Today I think I touched the ball three times, but I scored. It was a beautiful night.”

The words provided reassurance for both Rossoneri fans and USMNT fanatics. Having opted out of international duty earlier this summer to recover, Pulisic has since been called up to the U.S. men’s national team roster for upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan.