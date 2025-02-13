Milan boss Conceicao eyes tactical switch: Who will be benched – Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, or Joao Felix?

Milan’s high-profile attacking experiment has already come under scrutiny, just one match after debuting in the Champions League. A star-studded forward line featuring Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, and Santiago Gimenez was meant to be a game-changer, but their underwhelming performance against Feyenoord has led coach Sergio Conceicao to rethink his tactical approach.

Following a 1-0 loss to the Dutch side, Milan‘s attack looked far from the dominant force fans had hoped for. Now, reports suggest that Conceicao could abandon the setup altogether, reverting to a more balanced formation. However, that shift would mean one of the Rossoneri’s attacking stars would be relegated to the bench.

In the buildup to the Champions League clash against Feyenoord, there was immense excitement about Milan’s attacking quartet. Dubbed the ‘Fantastic Four’, the new-look front line was expected to be a major threat. The addition of Felix and Gimenez in January added firepower to a squad already boasting Leao and Pulisic, giving Milan fans hope that their team could become a free-scoring unit.

However, the match at De Kuip did not go according to plan. Mike Maignan’s early mistake, which gifted Feyenoord an opening goal in the third minute, set the tone for the night. But what followed was perhaps even more concerning—the guests’ attack failed to respond.

Milan’s ‘Fantastic Four’ disappoints in Rotterdam

“Each member of the quartet received a poor rating after the game,” wrote Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. “Not only was it difficult to get the ball into the attacking stars, but when they received the ball, they did not do anything of interest with it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Italians failed to register a single goal, and the individual performances left much to be desired. Leao, despite being the most involved, missed crucial chances and frustrated the team by appealing for a penalty. Felix showed glimpses of skill, but he ultimately failed to make a significant impact on the match.

Pulisic struggled to cope with Feyenoord’s intensity and didn’t appear fully fit, further hindering his side’s offensive efforts. Additionally, Gimenez had zero shots on goal, rendering him ineffective and unable to contribute to the team’s attack. With the Serie A giant failing to generate attacking momentum, doubts have already begun to emerge about whether this ultra-offensive setup is sustainable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conceicao could abandon experiment after one game

The disappointing Champions League performance has pushed Milan’s coaching staff to reconsider their tactical approach. Reports from Calciomercato suggest that Conceicao is leaning towards a return to the 4-3-3 formation, a system that had brought some stability in recent weeks.

This shift would introduce USMNT international Yunus Musah into midfield, providing more balance and control, but it would also mean that one of the four attackers would have to be benched.

“Will Conceicao persist with this formation? It appears a ‘very difficult’ idea,” Calciomercato noted. “A return to the 4-3-3 with Yunus Musah acting as a balancer in midfield is more likely.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, who is most at risk of being left out? Gimenez is expected to keep his place as Milan’s primary striker. That means one of Pulisic, Leao, or Felix will likely be dropped to the bench. Thus, per the report, Leao is the leading candidate to miss out, though no final decision has been made.