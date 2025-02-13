Trending topics:
Real Madrid’s next power struggle? Jude Bellingham seeks to become highest-paid player ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Jude Bellingham (left), Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius (right)
© Getty ImagesJude Bellingham (left), Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius (right)

Real Madrid has long been known for their ability to manage superstars, balancing egos and finances to maintain a harmonious dressing room. However, the arrival of Kylian Mbappe has complicated the club’s wage structure, and now it appears that Jude Bellingham wants to be the highest-paid player at Madrid, ahead of both Mbappe and Vinicius.

Reports indicate that Bellingham’s agents have approached the club, requesting a salary increase that reflects his importance to the team. With contract negotiations for Vinicius already underway, Madrid now find themselves at a crucial crossroads—can they keep all their stars satisfied without disrupting the squad’s financial balance?

When Kylian Mbappe signed with Real Madrid, the club worked hard to avoid disrupting the harmony in the dressing room. Unlike at Paris Saint-Germain, where his record-breaking salary created tension among teammates, Los Blancos ensured the Frenchman’s contract was in line with their top earners.

According to Diario ASMbappe and Vinicius currently earn around €15 million ($15.7m) per season after tax. However, while Vinicius’ base salary matches Mbappe’s, he is fully aware that the Frenchman received a €40 million ($42m) signing bonus, effectively making him the club’s highest-paid player.

Vinicius’ contract expires in 2027, and negotiations are already underway for an improved deal. He is expected to demand a salary increase, which could push Madrid to adjust their entire wage structure—and that’s where Bellingham enters the equation.

Bellingham’s rise to Madrid’s main man

Despite joining Madrid in 2023, Bellingham was not given a salary that reflected his potential as a future leader. At the time, his earnings were in line with Vinicius at around €10 million ($10.4m) per season. However, since then, his performances have been nothing short of sensational.

Given his impact, his representatives believe he deserves a salary that matches his contributions. “Madrid’s English gem earns between €8-10m per year after tax. For comparison, Mbappe’s signing-on bonus alone entitles him to around €8m each season,” per Diario AS.

Jude Bellingham Interconental Cup
Madrid’s dilemma: How to keep stars happy without breaking bank?

The key challenge for Real Madrid is ensuring that their wage structure remains sustainable. If Vinicius receives a pay raise, Bellingham will almost certainly demand a similar deal. Should the club increase Bellingham’s salary, it could then lead to further demands from other key players, creating a financial domino effect.

At the moment, Madrid is prioritizing Vinicius’ contract talks, since his deal expires before Bellingham’s. However, the Englishman’s camp is said to closely monitor the situation. The moment Vinicius signs an improved deal, his team will push the la Liga giant to give the Englishman a similar or even higher salary.

mbappe vinicius belingham
Madrid may be in control for now, but they also cannot afford to alienate Bellingham, who is only 21 years old and already one of their most crucial players. A failure to properly manage this situation could lead to dressing room unrest, something the Spaniards have historically avoided despite their squad being filled with superstars.

