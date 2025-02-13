Alarm for Manchester City: A key player for Guardiola set to miss rest of the season

Manchester City’s already challenging season, hampered by injuries, has suffered a potential major blow. According to reports from the Manchester City-focused X account ‘FPLMaineRoad‘, defender Manuel Akanji, injured during the recent Champions League match against Real Madrid, could face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

While the exact nature of the injury hasn’t been officially disclosed, reports suggest that Akanji could miss the remainder of the season, significantly impacting Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Following the 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid, manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged the possibility of Akanji missing the second leg of the Champions League playoff due to a muscle injury. He indicated that the extent of the injury would determine the player’s availability.

The match also saw Jack Grealish forced off with a muscle injury, further highlighting the team’s injury woes. This accumulation of injuries significantly complicates Guardiola’s tactical options and places additional pressure on his squad, who have already faced significant challenges due to the ongoing absence of key players.

Akanji’s importance and Guardiola’s tactical options

Akanji’s potential absence would be a significant setback for Guardiola. The Swiss international has been a regular starter at right-back, filling the void left by Kyle Walker’s transfer to AC Milan.

Should Akanji be ruled out, Guardiola would likely need to rely on Rico Lewis or use midfielder Matheus Nunes, who has occasionally filled the right-back position, in the crucial upcoming Champions League fixture. The loss of a versatile and dependable player like Akanji presents significant tactical challenges for Guardiola, who must find a suitable replacement and adapt his strategy given the limitations in his squad.

The injury to Akanji, coupled with other absences, casts a shadow over Manchester City’s Champions League prospects and overall season outlook. The team’s performance has already been affected by injuries, and the potential loss of Akanji for the remainder of the season places additional strain on the squad’s depth and available options.