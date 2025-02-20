Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic breaks silence on rumors of tension with AC Milan coach after Champions League exit

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Sérgio Conceição's future at AC Milan remains uncertain despite Pulisic's denial of a rift.
Sérgio Conceição's future at AC Milan remains uncertain despite Pulisic's denial of a rift.

Tension has been palpable at AC Milan since their disappointing Champions League exit at the hands of Feyenoord. Amidst the post-match fallout, reports surfaced in La Repubblica alleging a rift between American star Christian Pulisic and manager Sérgio Conceição, suggesting Pulisic had requested a transfer should Conceição remain at the helm next season. These claims, however, have been directly refuted by the player himself.

In a statement released late Wednesday, Pulisic addressed the swirling rumors head-on. He categorically denied any conflict with Conceição, stating, I never had any fight or issue with Sérgio Conceição, and I never asked to leave AC Milan.

The player’s strong words directly contradict La Repubblica‘s account of a post-January match argument following the loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

Pulisic expressed clear frustration with the inaccurate reporting. He added, “I’m so happy here and I want to continue at Milan, despite unacceptable fake news about me.” This decisive statement seeks to quell any doubts regarding his future, particularly in light of La Repubblica‘s claim that the American winger, alongside other players such as Youssouf Fofana, was dissatisfied with Conceição’s demanding coaching style.

The coach’s future and the path forward

The report in La Repubblica also highlights the uncertainty surrounding Conceição’s own future. His contract extends until June 2026, but Milan retains an option to terminate the agreement at the season’s end. The Italian newspaper suggests that Conceição’s continued employment hinges on securing Champions League qualification for the 2025-26 season. Failure to do so could lead to his departure from San Siro.

Pulisic’s forceful denial of the rumors significantly alters the narrative. His statement, “We keep fighting together for AC Milan,” signals a united front within the squad, dispelling any suggestion of internal discord. This declaration should provide much needed reassurance for fans and the club’s leadership alike.

The incident underscores the importance of verified reporting and the potential damage caused by unsubstantiated claims. While La Repubblica is a reputable source, this instance highlights how quickly speculation can spread and impact the careers and reputations of individuals involved. Pulisic’s direct response serves as a crucial corrective to the misleading narrative.

