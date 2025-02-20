Tactics, lineup predictions, and Christian Pulisic vs. Conceicao tensions: What’s driving Italian media’s attack on Milan?

Tensions are running high at Milan, and not just inside the dressing room. Following the club’s shocking Champions League exit against Feyenoord, a wave of speculation and controversy has swept through the Italian media. Reports of clashes between manager Sergio Conceicao and key players like Christian Pulisic and Youssouf Fofana have added fuel to the fire. But how much of this drama is grounded in reality, and how much is sensationalism from a press corps frustrated by their lack of inside access?

The Rossoneri’s early departure from Europe’s elite competition has left scars that are hard to ignore. After losing the first leg 1-0 to Feyenoord, they hoped to overturn the deficit at the San Siro, and they succeeded with just 36 seconds into the match. Santiago Gimenez netted against his former side to bring the aggregate score to a tie.

This inspired Milan to continue fighting until they suffered a critical blow in the 51st minute when Theo Hernandez received a second yellow card for simulation after going down in the box without contact. Reduced to ten men, the home side conceded again when Julian Carranza found the net, sealing Feyenoord’s 2-1 aggregate victory.

The home crowd’s reaction was telling: no boos, no applause—just stunned silence as fans quietly filed out, leaving the Dutch supporters to celebrate their unexpected triumph.

This defeat was made all the more painful by its preventability. Milan had a golden opportunity to secure an automatic last-16 spot by beating Dinamo Zagreb in their final league-phase match. However, a Yunus Musah red card contributed to a 2-1 loss, forcing the Italians into the playoff round where Feyenoord ultimately ended their campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rumors of dressing room discord force Milan and Pulisic to make public statement

In the aftermath, Italian media outlets began reporting on supposed internal conflicts within the squad. La Repubblica claimed that several players were unhappy with Conceicao’s management style, describing a climate of “extreme tension” despite the coach having been at the helm for less than two months. Among the players allegedly at odds with Conceicao were Christian Pulisic and Youssouf Fofana.

The most explosive claim centered on Pulisic, who reportedly had a heated confrontation with Conceicao during halftime of the Dinamo Zagreb match. According to the newspaper, the American winger even informed the club’s directors that he would seek a transfer in the summer if the manager remained in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fofana, meanwhile, was said to be frustrated with his limited playing time and the coach’s apparent lack of confidence in him—a situation highlighted by his surprising omission from the starting lineup against Feyenoord.

However, the story quickly took an unexpected turn when the Rossoneri’s official X (formerly Twitter) account posted a direct response from Pulisic himself. Such public denials are rare in soccer, and the 26-year-old’s swift and unequivocal statement cast immediate doubt on the credibility of the original report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pattern of misinformation?

This isn’t the first time the Italian press has been accused of stirring controversy around AC Milan. In recent weeks, several media outlets have repeatedly published incorrect lineup predictions, including claims that Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Joao Felix would be benched for key matches—only for them to start. Even ahead of the Feyenoord clash, sources like TMW, Calciomercato, Sky Italia, Corriere dello Sport, and Gazzetta dello Sport incorrectly reported that the USMNT star would start on the bench.

Frustrated fans have been quick to call out what they see as a deliberate attempt by the media to exploit Milan’s struggles for clicks. One supporter wrote: “I would take anything written now with a mountain of salt. Italian media are pissed. They lost their Milan source and they are pretty much kept in the dark. They are trying to stir the pot but most, if not all, is just them being sensationalistic and borderline vindictive.”

Another added: “Stop believing everything that you read. It’s clear that the media saw the opportunity with our dramatic season and started to stir some fake news just for the clicks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why the media backlash?

So why has the Italian press seemingly turned against AC Milan? Some supporters believe that the club’s decision to tighten its control over internal information has frustrated journalists who once relied on leaks for exclusive scoops. Without reliable sources inside the club, media outlets may be resorting to speculation to fill the gap.

Others point to the broader culture of sports journalism in Italy, where tabloids and online platforms are often driven by a relentless pursuit of readership. As one fan put it: “There’s no agenda—they always operate the same: questionable sources and newspaper editors that want to sell more copies.”

Advertisement