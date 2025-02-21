Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comentarios

Federation makes final decision on Real Madrid’s appeal of Jude Bellingham’s red card in La Liga

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match between Real Madrid C.F. and Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on February 19, 2025 in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid‘s ongoing controversy with referees in La Liga resurfaced this weekend when star midfielder Jude Bellingham received a red card for allegedly using abusive language toward referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero. In light of this, the Spanish Football Federation’s Appeals Committee has made a final ruling on the club’s appeal ahead of their next fixture against Girona.

In the official report of the 1-1 draw against Osasuna, Munuera cited Bellingham’s use of the phrase “F— you” as the reason for issuing the red card. However, Bellingham, his teammates, and the club have all disputed the decision, arguing that the player actually said “F— off” and did not direct the insult toward the referee.

Despite video evidence and statements from Real Madrid, the Appeals Committee of the Spanish Football Federation upheld the original ruling, dismissing the club’s appeal. As a result, Bellingham will serve the two-match suspension outlined in the disciplinary decision.

The committee’s decision was based on the argument that the club failed to provide sufficient evidence to challenge the referee’s account. In their statement, they concluded, “After repeated viewing of the audiovisual evidence, no unequivocal and indisputable contradiction can be deduced.”

Jude Bellingham sanction

Bellingham’s two-match suspension falls under Article 117 of the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Code, which states: “Addressing referees, officials, or sports authorities with contemptuous or disrespectful terms or attitudes, unless the action constitutes a more serious offense, will be penalized with a suspension of two to three matches or for a period of up to one month.”

Advertisement
Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham surprises with Real Madrid’s most talented player pick – and it’s not who you think

see also

Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham surprises with Real Madrid’s most talented player pick – and it’s not who you think

CAS: Real Madrid’s final option

While Real Madrid’s appeal has been rejected by the Spanish Football Federation, the club still has one final option to contest the suspension: an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the international body that arbitrates disputes in the sports world.

With Real Madrid’s next La Liga match against Girona on Sunday, Bellingham is likely to miss the game due to the short time frame for any potential appeal. If the suspension is not overturned, the English midfielder will also miss the following La Liga fixture against Real Betis.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers

EDITORS’ PICKS

Nostalgia sells: Top Barcelona shirt sellers – Lionel Messi’s legacy proves strong in latest sales figures

Nostalgia sells: Top Barcelona shirt sellers – Lionel Messi’s legacy proves strong in latest sales figures

While two Barcelona players lead the rankings, the third name on the list is a surprising blast from the past—one whose legacy still echoes through the streets of Catalonia.

Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham surprises with Real Madrid’s most talented player pick – and it’s not who you think

Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe? Jude Bellingham surprises with Real Madrid’s most talented player pick – and it’s not who you think

When you think of Real Madrid’s most talented stars, a few obvious names come to mind, such as Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe. However, as per Jude Bellingham, none of them is the club’s most gifted star.

Real Madrid’s discipline crisis and Vinicius’ influence: Jude Bellingham’s second suspension raises red flags for Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s discipline crisis and Vinicius’ influence: Jude Bellingham’s second suspension raises red flags for Ancelotti

Real Madrid’s triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday night should have been a cause for celebration. However, the evening was marred by a setback that has reignited concerns within the club: Jude Bellingham’s suspension for the first leg of the next round due to yellow card accumulation.

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

From dysfunctional Manchester United to La Liga success: Antony rivals Kylian Mbappe for major accolade

Once labeled a flop at Manchester United, Brazilian winger Antony is now thriving at Real Betis, rivaling players like Kylian Mbappe and Pedri for La Liga’s Player of the Month award.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo