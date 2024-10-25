Lionel Messi’s transition to MLS with Inter Miami has not only redefined on-field expectations but has also established a new precedent in the league’s payroll landscape. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s salary at Inter Miami now surpasses the total wages of nearly all MLS clubs. It underlines the league’s major financial shift since the Argentine’s arrival.

Messi’s signing in 2023 came with a two-and-a-half-year contract with Inter Miami. It reportedly has an option to extend for an additional year. His base salary is a remarkable $12 million. While, his total guaranteed compensation, according to the latest 2024 MLS salary guide, reaches just over $20.4 million. This total places him as the highest-paid player in MLS by a wide margin. Lorenzo Insigne of Toronto comes closest with a base salary of $7.5 million and $15.4 million in guaranteed compensation. Also, other high-earning players like Xherdan Shaqiri ($8.15m) and Sergio Busquets ($8.8m), respectively, are following closely behind.

The league-wide compensation update emphasizes Messi’s significant financial impact, as his earnings outpace the collective payrolls of 22 MLS teams. Even when contrasted with his earnings from European soccer, Messi’s MLS pay highlights his impressive worldwide income. Thus, it helps solidify his status as one of the highest-paid sportsmen in the world.

Inter Miami’s payroll leads league

Since Messi joined Inter Miami, the club has soared to the top of MLS in total team spending. Currently, Miami’s payroll stands at a staggering $41.7 million, almost doubling the payrolls of all but a few high-spending teams. Toronto, with a total payroll of $31.8 million, and LAFC, spending $22.1 million, are closest but still trail significantly. Olivier Giroud has a yearly compensation of $3.675 million. This amount pales in comparison to Messi’s personal earnings, which highlights his exceptional worth in the league.

On the other side, clubs with smaller payrolls such as Montreal ($11.4 million), Philadelphia ($13.8 million), and Dallas ($13.9 million) highlight the substantial gap between the Herons and other teams. In 2024, the league’s average guaranteed compensation has risen nearly 10 percent. Thus, climbing to $596,226 from $543,207, a growth largely influenced by Messi’s financial and marketing power.

Pioneering compensation model

Messi’s move to MLS was unprecedented not only for the salary figures but also for the unique revenue-sharing model that accompanies his contract. A major portion of his income stems from streaming revenue partnerships, including a notable agreement with Apple TV. This deal, estimated to be worth around $50 million, is reflective of Messi’s global appeal. It highlights his ability to increase viewership and MLS fan involvement and considerably increases his overall revenue above basic wage.

Messi’s contract reportedly includes bonuses and an ownership stake in Inter Miami, adding an additional layer to his revenue structure. Such arrangements set a new standard in MLS for compensating elite players. This marks a shift towards incentivizing star players with stakes in club success, both on and off the field. “The influence Messi brings to MLS financially is substantial, and his marketability power is unrivaled,” The Athletic notes, highlighting the uniqueness of his income package.

What does it mean for Inter Miami’s brand and value?

Messi’s influence extends beyond his salary and revenue-sharing agreements. His global brand appeal has drawn extensive media attention, expanded Inter Miami’s fanbase, and increased the club’s market value. This brand elevation has been bolstered by the presence of other marquee signings, such as Sergio Busquets, who is earning a guaranteed $8.8 million. Messi’s pay structure and overall earnings may become a future benchmark, potentially influencing how other high-profile players are compensated within MLS and sparking further financial growth within the league.

Beyond his on-field performance, Messi’s presence has been transformative for the Chase Stadium outfit. The team recently claimed the 2023 Leagues Cup, Messi’s first trophy in MLS. They have only continued to build on this success with a strong performance in 2024, earning the Supporters’ Shield and entering the playoffs as one of the favorites.

According to The Miami Herald, factoring in all aspects of Messi’s deal—his salary, sponsorships, and revenue-sharing agreements—the total value is estimated at $125-$150 million, averaging between $4.1-$5 million monthly.

