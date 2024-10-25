In a historic move, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed that nine to ten nations in Africa will participate in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. It will be held across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Notably, the 54-year-old announced during the 46th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This is a significant improvement over past tournaments and is in line with FIFA’s new model; one that aims to make the global competition more accessible.

During the Assembly, Infantino addressed a gathering of African football leaders and dignitaries, sharing his optimism about the upcoming tournament. “In the World Cup 2026, we anticipate the participation of nine or even ten African nations [and regions],” he stated. Therefore, the announcement underscores FIFA’s commitment to amplifying African representation on the world stage.

Moreover, the decision represents a notable milestone for African soccer. Historically, the World Cup has included a disproportionately small number of teams from Africa. In response to persistent requests for more fairness in the event, FIFA has now increased the number of African spots.

Investing in youth: 2026 World Cup shows growth of soccer in Africa

Infantino also emphasized the importance of nurturing youth talent, noting that a strong youth system is essential for the long-term growth of African soccer. To this end, he urged African nations to make concerted efforts in their youth development programs. He highlighted the continent’s vibrant young talent as crucial to African soccer’s growth. “I encourage all of you to dedicate resources to youth football because these talented girls and boys will be the stars of tomorrow,” Infantino added. Thus, reinforcing his vision for a more robust youth system that could help produce future global stars from Africa.

Alongside this, he revealed that FIFA is considering raising the number of African teams in the Women’s World Cup to six. The organization’s larger goal is to increase diversity in women’s soccer, and this plan is in line with that. In addition to the expansion news, Infantino noted that Morocco would be one of the hosts for the 2030 World Cup. They would become the second African nation in history to hold this prestigious event.

This announcement comes after South Africa’s successful hosting in 2010 and marks an exciting opportunity for the North African nation to showcase its football culture on the world stage. Reports from Xinhua indicate that Morocco’s hosting role will involve collaboration with other nations. The upcoming World Cup 100th anniversary celebration is part of a larger international effort.

Ethiopia eyes AFCON 2029 as CAF extends support

In a related development, Ethiopian President Taye Atske Selassie made a fervent plea during the Assembly. He urged the CAF’s support for Ethiopia’s bid to host the 2029 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Selassie underscored the significance of bringing the prestigious tournament to Ethiopia. It could serve as a springboard for soccer development in the region. “The key to advancing the sport of football and fostering young talent rests in collective efforts. With this foundational talent nurtured, African football can flourish and claim its rightful stature on the global arena,” Selassie said.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe echoed this sentiment and expressed enthusiasm for Ethiopia’s bid. He called on the Ethiopian government and football federation to collaborate closely and submit a compelling proposal for hosting the tournament. “We are thrilled about Ethiopia’s intention to bid for the AFCON 2029,” Motsepe remarked. “The success of football reflects what unfolds in Ethiopia and across the continent. There are triumphs in some regions, while challenges persist in others.”

