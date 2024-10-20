Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s rivalry has captivated fans for over a decade, both on and off the pitch. While their competition for titles and individual awards has been fierce, a new battleground has emerged—financial earnings. According to Forbes‘ latest list of the highest-paid soccer players in 2024, Ronaldo’s earnings have skyrocketed. Thus, leaving his long-time rival Messi trailing by a significant margin. The report highlights how, even in the twilight of their illustrious careers, both icons continue to rake in astronomical sums. Notably, the Portuguese earned double that of his Argentine rival over the last 12 months.

Topping the Forbes list is Cristiano Ronaldo, whose earnings for 2024 have reached an astonishing $285 million. This makes him the highest-paid player in the world, a position he has held numerous times throughout his career. He earns an enormous amount, with a record $220 million coming from his Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr. Beyond his playing salary, Ronaldo’s commercial success plays a crucial role. Thanks to endorsements and business ventures, the 39-year-old generates an additional $65 million. His global appeal remains unmatched, and his influence spans well beyond soccer. All thanks to his 900 million followers across social media platforms.

This year also saw the ex-Real Madrid superstar break another record. He set the fastest-growing YouTube channel with “UR.Cristiano”. This platform quickly garnered over 1 million subscribers and amassed more than 544 million views.

Messi’s earnings: Distant second

Trailing Ronaldo by a significant margin, Lionel Messi’s total earnings for 2024 amount to $135 million. Despite the gap, he remains one of the highest-paid athletes globally. His move to Inter Miami in MLS has brought him considerable attention in the United States. His on-field salary with Inter Miami contributes $60 million to his earnings. Meanwhile, endorsements and off-field ventures add another $75 million, making him the leader in off-field earnings among players.

While the Ronaldo and Messi rivalry continues, the Saudi Pro League has emerged as a significant player in soccer’s financial landscape. Four players from the Saudi Pro League feature in Forbes’ top-10 list of highest-paid players, showcasing the league’s growing financial influence. Brazilian star Neymar ($110 million), French striker Karim Benzema ($104 million), and Senegalese winger Sadio Mane ($52 million) have all joined Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, commanding lucrative salaries that rival those offered by Europe’s top clubs.

The financial power of the Saudi Pro League has disrupted the traditional dominance of European leagues like La Liga, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, which are notably absent from the top ranks of this year’s list. Only Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius, both playing for Real Madrid, represent La Liga in the top 10. In contrast, the Premier League, known for its financial muscle, has three players in the rankings, with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland ($60 million), Kevin De Bruyne, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah earning substantial salaries.

Enduring legacy of Ronaldo and Messi

As both Ronaldo and Messi enter the later stages of their careers, their financial rivalry remains as compelling as ever. While Ronaldo’s earnings have eclipsed Messi’s, their influence on the game, both commercially and culturally, remains unmatched. Ronaldo’s $285 million earnings, which exceed the combined totals of the sixth through tenth-placed players on the Forbes list, highlight his enduring appeal and ability to break records even at 39 years old.

Meanwhile, Messi’s consistent presence at the top of the financial charts, despite earning half of Ronaldo’s total, underscores his global icon status. His move to MLS has sparked renewed interest in American soccer, and his $75 million in off-field earnings demonstrate his continued popularity among brands and sponsors.

PHOTOS: IMAGO