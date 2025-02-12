A group of Qatari investors is reportedly planning a takeover bid for Tottenham Hotspur, a move that could send shockwaves through English soccer. This follows a previous unsuccessful attempt by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani to acquire Manchester United in 2023.

The proposed Tottenham takeover, reported by The Guardian, could be a phased buyout, potentially allowing current chairman Daniel Levy to retain a significant role within the club’s management. This strategy differs from previous takeover attempts in the Premier League and could prove contentious among supporters.

The identity of the Qatari investors remains undisclosed, but The Guardian suggests they are private individuals rather than government-linked entities like Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) or Sheikh Jassim.

The proposal to retain Daniel Levy as chairman, even after a full takeover, may be unpopular among supporters frustrated by the club’s relative lack of on-field success. While Levy’s contribution to Tottenham’s financial stability and the construction of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is undeniable, his tenure has also been marked by a notable absence of major trophies.

Tottenham’s current financial position and need for investment

Tottenham is actively seeking outside investment, as acknowledged by chairman Daniel Levy last year. The club’s valuation of £3.75 billion represents a significant barrier for potential buyers, though it has not deterred previous interest from investors in America and the Middle East.

This proposed takeover from the Qatari group underscores the significant financial resources available in the current global soccer investment landscape and highlights Tottenham’s strategic importance. The club’s ambition to maintain a competitive position in the Premier League, alongside securing substantial investment, suggests a desire to achieve both on-field and financial success.

Supporters are planning protests against the current ownership before and after the upcoming match against Manchester United. Despite the ongoing efforts to attract new investment, Tottenham sources have denied being involved in takeover negotiations, creating further uncertainty regarding this reported Qatari interest.