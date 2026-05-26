Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Antonio Rudiger’s future set to be decided as Real Madrid reportedly agrees a contract renewal with the German defender

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Antonio Ruediger of Real Madrid celebrates after the team's victory in the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesAntonio Ruediger of Real Madrid celebrates after the team's victory in the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Even though Real Madrid have not enjoyed their best season, Antonio Rüdiger has emerged as one of the team’s most important players. Despite dealing with injuries at the start of the campaign, the German defender has managed to establish himself as an essential presence in the back line through his consistency and leadership. Following his strong performances, Los Blancos have reportedly reached an agreement to renew the 33-year-old’s contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, via X, formerly Twitter, Antonio Rüdiger and Real Madrid have reached an agreement over a contract renewal. As a result, the German defender would remain at the club until 2027, reinforcing his importance under José Mourinho due to his experience and consistency. After playing 2,190 minutes during the season, he appears set to once again play a key role in the defensive transition alongside Éder Militão and Dean Huijsen.

With Éder Militão struggling through defensive inconsistencies and Dean Huijsen yet to fully establish, the continuity of Rüdiger appears to be a smart decision for Real Madrid. However, he is coming off a season heavily affected by injuries, meaning he could enter a more structured rotation. As a natural dressing-room leader, Antonio could also prove essential during the managerial transition, especially if major tactical changes are introduced.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Antonio Rüdiger reportedly had opportunities to continue his career before reaching an agreement with Real Madrid. According to Nicolò Schira, Juventus pursued the German defender as a free agent due to him strong relationship with Luciano Spalletti. Alongside them, two Premier League clubs and one Saudi Pro League side were also said to be monitoring his situation. However, Real Madrid’s renewal proposal changed everything.

Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Real Madrid may still need to sign a world-class defender

Real Madrid struggled significantly at the defensive level, with several of their defenders suffering major injuries. In addition, David Alaba has officially departed the club, while Raúl Asencio could leave either on loan or through a permanent transfer. With Éder Militão continuing to battle injury concerns and showing vulnerability to long absences, Los Blancos may need to sign a reliable center-back capable of providing quality depth throughout the season.

Advertisement
Spain leave Real Madrid players out of final 26-man 2026 World Cup squad for first time in history

see also

Spain leave Real Madrid players out of final 26-man 2026 World Cup squad for first time in history

While Aurélien Tchouaméni and Joan Martínez could provide additional cover at center-back, Real Madrid still appear determined to strengthen the defensive department. According to José Félix Díaz via Diario AS, José Mourinho has requested four reinforcements for the summer of 2026: one center-back, one full-back, and two midfielders — one defensive and one creative. Nevertheless, midfield additions could reportedly become the club’s immediate priority.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
José Mourinho reportedly wants Diogo Dalot at Real Madrid as Manchester United’s Michael Carrick push to keep him

José Mourinho reportedly wants Diogo Dalot at Real Madrid as Manchester United’s Michael Carrick push to keep him

Real Madrid have decided to make a turn in their sporting project with the possible arrival of José Mourinho. In this context, he is reportedly targeting Diogo Dalot as a marquee reinforcement. However, Michael Carrick is pushing for Manchester United to keep the Portuguese player.

Arteta breaks Guardiola’s mark and trails only Mourinho in Premier League coaching record after Arsenal title win

Arteta breaks Guardiola’s mark and trails only Mourinho in Premier League coaching record after Arsenal title win

Wit Arsenal's Premier League title, Mikel Arteta broke Pep Guardiola's mark, but trails José Mourinho.

José Mourinho reportedly set for Real Madrid return with plans to rebuild three key positions

José Mourinho reportedly set for Real Madrid return with plans to rebuild three key positions

José Mourinho has reportedly reached an agreement to return to Real Madrid CF, aiming to lead a major squad rebuild. As part of this process, the Portuguese manager has supposedly identified three key areas that need reinforcement.

Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid would not be a good idea, says former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta

Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid would not be a good idea, says former Spain international Gaizka Mendieta

Jose Mourinho looks like the main person for the Real Madrid manager position, but Gaizka Mendieta thinks it wouldn't be the best idea for the club.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo