Antonio Rudiger’s future set to be decided as Real Madrid reportedly agrees a contract renewal with the German defender

Even though Real Madrid have not enjoyed their best season, Antonio Rüdiger has emerged as one of the team’s most important players. Despite dealing with injuries at the start of the campaign, the German defender has managed to establish himself as an essential presence in the back line through his consistency and leadership. Following his strong performances, Los Blancos have reportedly reached an agreement to renew the 33-year-old’s contract.

According to Fabrizio Romano, via X, formerly Twitter, Antonio Rüdiger and Real Madrid have reached an agreement over a contract renewal. As a result, the German defender would remain at the club until 2027, reinforcing his importance under José Mourinho due to his experience and consistency. After playing 2,190 minutes during the season, he appears set to once again play a key role in the defensive transition alongside Éder Militão and Dean Huijsen.

With Éder Militão struggling through defensive inconsistencies and Dean Huijsen yet to fully establish, the continuity of Rüdiger appears to be a smart decision for Real Madrid. However, he is coming off a season heavily affected by injuries, meaning he could enter a more structured rotation. As a natural dressing-room leader, Antonio could also prove essential during the managerial transition, especially if major tactical changes are introduced.

Antonio Rüdiger reportedly had opportunities to continue his career before reaching an agreement with Real Madrid. According to Nicolò Schira, Juventus pursued the German defender as a free agent due to him strong relationship with Luciano Spalletti. Alongside them, two Premier League clubs and one Saudi Pro League side were also said to be monitoring his situation. However, Real Madrid’s renewal proposal changed everything.

Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid reacts during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Real Madrid may still need to sign a world-class defender

Real Madrid struggled significantly at the defensive level, with several of their defenders suffering major injuries. In addition, David Alaba has officially departed the club, while Raúl Asencio could leave either on loan or through a permanent transfer. With Éder Militão continuing to battle injury concerns and showing vulnerability to long absences, Los Blancos may need to sign a reliable center-back capable of providing quality depth throughout the season.

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While Aurélien Tchouaméni and Joan Martínez could provide additional cover at center-back, Real Madrid still appear determined to strengthen the defensive department. According to José Félix Díaz via Diario AS, José Mourinho has requested four reinforcements for the summer of 2026: one center-back, one full-back, and two midfielders — one defensive and one creative. Nevertheless, midfield additions could reportedly become the club’s immediate priority.