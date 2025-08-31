Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Mbappé speaks out on Instagram after his goal was ruled offside

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

The French star expressed his frustration on Instagram, posting the freeze-frame of his disallowed goal as a silent protest against the razor-thin decision.
© Angel MartinezThe French star expressed his frustration on Instagram, posting the freeze-frame of his disallowed goal as a silent protest against the razor-thin decision.

Real Madrid continued their flawless start to the LaLiga EA Sports 2025/26 season with a 2–1 victory over Mallorca, making it three wins from three matches. But for the first time since his arrival, the Spanish giants did not need a decisive goal from Kylian Mbappé to secure the result.

The French superstar, who had scored in each of Madrid’s first two league fixtures, was kept off the scoresheet—at least officially. Twice during the match, Mbappé found the back of the net, and twice VAR intervened to rule the goals out for offside.

The calls were razor-thin. The first disallowed goal came early in the match and would have put Madrid ahead. The offside was so marginal that only VAR technology could confirm it, with the replay showing Mbappé’s shoulder just inches ahead of Mallorca’s last defender.

The second came later in the game under similar circumstances, again denying him the chance to extend his scoring streak. While Madrid eventually got the win, the decisions left their star striker visibly frustrated.

Mbappé’s silent protest

The day after the match, Mbappé took to Instagram to share his displeasure. Without adding any written commentary, he posted the broadcast image of his first disallowed goal. The freeze-frame highlighted just how tight the offside call had been, with his shoulder slightly in front of the defender.

Advertisement
Real Madrid sets an unwanted La Liga record with no team even close

see also

Real Madrid sets an unwanted La Liga record with no team even close

It was a subtle but clear message. As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Mbappé’s decision to post the image without further explanation was seen as his way of publicly questioning the decision while avoiding any direct conflict with league officials.

Real Madrid’s momentum remains strong

Despite Mbappé’s frustration, Xabi Alonso’s Madrid kept their momentum. With nine points out of nine, the team remains at the top of the standings, showing that they can win even when their marquee forward isn’t on the scoresheet.

For fans in Spain and abroad, the episode highlights both the benefits and the controversies of VAR. While the technology ensures precision in tight calls, it also raises questions about the spirit of the game when goals are denied by margins invisible to the human eye.

Advertisement

It was a subtle but clear message. As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Mbappé’s decision to post the image without further explanation was seen as his way of publicly questioning the decision while avoiding any direct conflict with league officials.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Real Madrid sets an unwanted La Liga record with no team even close

Real Madrid sets an unwanted La Liga record with no team even close

Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 2–1, but three of their goals were disallowed by VAR—two for offside by Kylian Mbappé and one for handball by Arda Güler.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for La Liga 2025/2026

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the USA: Live Stream and TV for La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid receive Mallorca in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

Real Madrid superstar snubbed from England squad after Premier League exit

Real Madrid superstar snubbed from England squad after Premier League exit

A regular starter for the England national team and recent signing by Real Madrid from the Premier League has been left out of the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Inter Miami match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Leagues Cup

Seattle Sounders will face Inter Miami match in the 2025 Leagues Cup third-place match. Find out all the key details on when, where, and how to watch this can’t-miss showdown live in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo