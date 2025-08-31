Mbappé speaks out on Instagram after his goal was ruled offside

Real Madrid continued their flawless start to the LaLiga EA Sports 2025/26 season with a 2–1 victory over Mallorca, making it three wins from three matches. But for the first time since his arrival, the Spanish giants did not need a decisive goal from Kylian Mbappé to secure the result.

The French superstar, who had scored in each of Madrid’s first two league fixtures, was kept off the scoresheet—at least officially. Twice during the match, Mbappé found the back of the net, and twice VAR intervened to rule the goals out for offside.

The calls were razor-thin. The first disallowed goal came early in the match and would have put Madrid ahead. The offside was so marginal that only VAR technology could confirm it, with the replay showing Mbappé’s shoulder just inches ahead of Mallorca’s last defender.

The second came later in the game under similar circumstances, again denying him the chance to extend his scoring streak. While Madrid eventually got the win, the decisions left their star striker visibly frustrated.

Mbappé’s silent protest

The day after the match, Mbappé took to Instagram to share his displeasure. Without adding any written commentary, he posted the broadcast image of his first disallowed goal. The freeze-frame highlighted just how tight the offside call had been, with his shoulder slightly in front of the defender.

It was a subtle but clear message. As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Mbappé’s decision to post the image without further explanation was seen as his way of publicly questioning the decision while avoiding any direct conflict with league officials.

Real Madrid’s momentum remains strong

Despite Mbappé’s frustration, Xabi Alonso’s Madrid kept their momentum. With nine points out of nine, the team remains at the top of the standings, showing that they can win even when their marquee forward isn’t on the scoresheet.

For fans in Spain and abroad, the episode highlights both the benefits and the controversies of VAR. While the technology ensures precision in tight calls, it also raises questions about the spirit of the game when goals are denied by margins invisible to the human eye.

