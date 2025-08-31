Lamine Yamal vs. Marcus Rashford: How Barcelona’s new signing’s salary compares to the 18-year-old star’s €15M deal

Lamine Yamal has quickly emerged as FC Barcelona‘s new sensation, delivering outstanding performances in the 2024-25 season at just 18 years old. For this campaign, the Blaugrana are aiming for a strong second year under coach Hansi Flick, and the addition of Marcus Rashford has sparked immediate comparisons to Yamal’s €15 million salary.

Barcelona are coming off a successful 2024-25 campaign, winning a domestic treble, though they once again fell short of reaching the UEFA Champions League final. Despite ongoing financial struggles and La Liga’s strict registration rules, the club still pushed to add another attacking option to bolster the squad.

The focus was on the left flank, with several wingers included on Barcelona’s shortlist. Sporting director Deco’s top target was Luis Diaz, but Liverpool’s asking price and the player’s salary demands made the deal unworkable. That opened the door for Rashford to become the club’s primary target.

Frozen out by coach Ruben Amorim, Rashford was widely expected to leave Manchester United, just as he did during his January loan move to Aston Villa. To stay within financial limits, Barcelona brought him in on a season-long loan with a €35 million option to buy at the end of the deal.

Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford’s salaries

After a breakout 2024-25 season, one of the main storylines surrounding Barcelona was Yamal’s long-awaited contract renewal. The club had to wait until he turned 18 before finalizing a new deal, making him one of the cornerstones of their future. With an estimated market value of €200 million, according to Transfermarkt, securing his signature was the club’s top priority this summer.

According to Spanish outlet ABC, Yamal’s new contract guarantees him a base salary of €15 million per year, with performance bonuses that could push that figure to €20 million. The deal runs until 2031, at which point the winger will still be only 23 years old.

By comparison, Rashford will earn a net salary of roughly €5.4 million per season at Barcelona, per Mundo Deportivo. That figure is a dramatic contrast to Yamal’s deal, highlighting the 18-year-old’s elevated status within the club. Rashford was one of United’s top earners, but in Spain his salary reflects a very different role.

As reported in Spain, Rashford accepted a 25% pay cut from his Manchester United salary to make the Barcelona move possible. With the 2026 World Cup looming, playing time at one of Europe’s elite clubs is critical for him to earn a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad, making the reduced salary a worthwhile trade-off.

