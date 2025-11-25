Trending topics:
Mbappe and Haaland joined by Chelsea wonderkid Estevao in historic Champions League teenage goalscoring record

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

On Tuesday, Chelsea earned an important 3–0 victory over Barcelona on Matchday 5 of the league phase in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League. There, Estevao reached an impressive milestone shared by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Ten minutes into the second half at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading Barcelona 1–0, Estevao received a pass from Reece James, entered the box after slipping past Pau Cubarsi, and—despite pressure from Alejandro Balde—fired a powerful shot that Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia could not stop.

With that goal, Estevao became the third player under the age of 20 to score in each of his first three Champions League starts. He made his European debut in September against Bayern Munich, coming on near the end of the match, and did the same against Benfica a few weeks later.

However, the 18-year-old only had the chance to make his first UEFA Champions League start in October, when he scored against Ajax. That performance was followed by another standout outing—with a goal—against Qarabag FK. And his third came this Tuesday, no less than against Barcelona.

Estevao matches Haaland and Mbappe

In the history of the UEFA Champions League, only two other players had managed to score in their first three matches as starters while still teenagers. The first was Kylian Mbappe, who accomplished the feat with AS Monaco by scoring five goals in his first four starts.

That came during the 2016–17 season, when the French star was just 18 years old. In Mbappe’s case, those goals were even more remarkable because they came in the knockout stages: he scored in both legs of the round of 16 against Manchester City, and did the same against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals.

Two years later, Erling Haaland produced similar numbers with RB Salzburg. In his first-ever Champions League match, at just 19 years old, the Norwegian striker scored a hat trick against Genk. He then scored again in each of his next two starts, both against Napoli in the group stage.

Estevao’s numbers at Chelsea

From his early days at Palmeiras, Estevao was viewed as one of the most promising young players in the world. That prompted Chelsea to pay around $40 million for him, in a deal that could exceed $75 million depending on bonuses.

The performances of the young Brazilian winger since arriving in England have more than justified the money the Blues invested. Estevao has played in 17 of Chelsea’s 19 matches this season across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League, recording five goals and one assist. Little by little, and despite his age, he has earned a place in coach Enzo Maresca’s plans, as well as with the Brazil national team under Carlo Ancelotti.

